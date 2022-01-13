The Producers Guild of America announced the postponement of the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards, previously scheduled on February 26, 2022, will now take place on March 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

The Producers Guild of America is working closely with government officials and health experts to implement strict COVID-19 safety protocols to help protect the health and safety of all staff and attendees. At this time, the following will be required for attendance: proof of the COVID-19 vaccination and booster, if eligible, as well as a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Due to the postponement, nominations for the Children’s, Sports and Short-Form categories will now be announced on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The winners in the Children’s and Sports and Short-Form categories will be announced at the PGA Awards’ Nominee celebrations in Los Angeles and New York the week of March 15. Previously announced dates, including eligibility, voting windows and future nominations announcements will remain the same.

More information about the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards and nominee events will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Chris Thomes, Vice President, Creative Services for Disney Television Studios and Melvin Mar, Executive Producer, The Detective Agency. The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is Executive Producer, Carleen Cappelletti is Co-Executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is Director. The PGA Awards team also includes Diane Salerno (Six Degrees Global) managing sponsorship, marketing consultant Julie Giles (greenHAT digital) for social, and the PGA’s PR agency of record, Sunshine Sachs for PR.

Sponsors of the 2022 Producers Guild Awards include: Cadillac, Official Automotive Partner; Delta Air Lines, Official Airline Partner; GreenSlate; and William Grant & Sons spirits.