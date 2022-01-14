The Producers, Writers, and Directors Guilds (OH MY!) are all announcing their nominees on January 27, two Thursdays from now. That is also the day Oscar voters get ballots in hand. It will make a huge difference that the Big Guild Dump will be happening at the same time. Oscar voters will bounce off whatever results come from that.

As if things couldn’t get any crazier, the two top contenders for the screenplay prizes, Belfast and The Power of the Dog, are not eligible for the Writers Guild award, according to Next Best Picture.

These are the excluded titles:

ORIGINAL

A Hero

Annette

Belfast

Mass

Parallel Mothers

Pig

The Worst Person In The World

Titane

ADAPTED

Benedetta

Cyrano

Drive My Car

Passing

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Zola

So for instance, if The Power of the Dog is the Oscar front-runner for adapted and its challenger is The Lost Daughter, neither of these titles will be at the WGA. Ditto Passing. So that leaves open a whole different potential list for WGA — not that it will make much of a difference, considering the time frame between the WGA noms and Oscar ballots. There probably isn’t going to be enough time to rally a consensus behind films that may or may not make the cut, like The Last Duel, for instance. But it does mean borderline films like Nightmare Alley and The Tragedy of Macbeth could get in. Whether or that bumps them to Oscar is a whole different thing. We just can’t know.

For the WGA, I think they might go with some surprises none of us is expecting. For original, it’s slightly easier, probably something like:

Licorice Pizza

Being the Ricardos

King Richard

Don’t Look Up

C’mon, C’mon

Maybe? Who knows what else could show up there.

Then, for adapted, something like:

West Side Story

CODA

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Last Duel

The Tragedy of Macbeth

If anything else shows up there, like Cyrano, then that shows stronger support for a movie that has not shown up many other places.

The DGA and the PGA are still our best guides for Best Picture. The PGA is going to be especially useful since they have roughly the same number of members as the Academy and they choose ten nominees. That means the PGA will come closer to predicting the Best Picture Ten.

The main difference between the PGA and the Academy is that the Academy is ruled by actors. That’s why, much of the time, a genre movie like Skyfall can land at the PGA but not the Oscars. For the Academy’s sake, however, I hope they can expand their comfort zone some and think about the public at large.

I did a Zoom chat with an AP English class in Connecticut, which was a lot of fun and very illuminating, I thought. The teacher asked the class if there was any movie that they could name that was like Jaws was for me as a kid. Almost all of them, with a few exceptions, named movies that are part of large franchises. Their entire lives have been shaped by them and they mean a lot more to them than the “Oscar movies” ever will. Thus, for the Academy to keep omitting them seems a little crazy, and will only seem crazier as time wears on.

According to Steve Pond, Academy voters now have access to the Amazing Spidey:

With two weeks to go until the start of Oscar nomination voting, Academy members who don’t want to leave the house can finally watch 2021’s biggest blockbuster. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the only unquestionable box-office phenomenon of this past pandemic year, will be available in the members-only Academy Screening Room on Friday morning, allowing voters to take a look at the film that hopes to follow “Black Panther” from the pages of Marvel Comics to the lineup of Best Picture nominees.

For PGA, I would imagine it would go something like this:

Strongest contenders:

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

King Richard

West Side Story

Dune

Don’t Look Up

CODA

Licorice Pizza

That leaves us with just two slots for the following movies:

House of Gucci

Being the Ricardos

Nightmare Alley

Cyrano

Spider-Man: No Way Home

I hope they nominate Spider-Man for the sake of awards overall. I am not convinced they will. They pick what they like.

When it comes to the DGA, you really do get close to what would be the Best Picture Five if the Oscars still only had five Best Picture nominees. They are the most popular movies overall because their membership is the biggest of the big guilds. The SAG is bigger but their nominating committee is only 2,000. The DGA is around 16,000, so their choices tend to be more populist. And they like well-known, big-name directors.

But we’re all kind of assuming it will go:

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up or Reinaldo Marcus Green, King Richard or Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza, or Guillermo Del Toro, Nightmare Alley, or Sian Heder, CODA

Either way, by the end of this month, when Oscar voting starts, we’ll have a much clearer idea of how it’s going.

Here are the trouble spots.

Best Actress

It looked like Kristen Stewart had it in the bag until she missed the win at the Globes, then missed the nomination at the SAG. Waiting in the wings to take a slot would be Jennifer Hudson for Respect, who should have been one of the locked contenders early on but for whatever reason awards season consensus dropped the ball on that. But there is also Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers and the Golden Globe winner in Musical/Comedy, Rachel Zegler.

If we see our consensus as:

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Then the fifth slot is open. All of these made the long list at BAFTA:

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Emilia Jones, CODA

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Frances McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Claire Rushbrook, Ali & Ava

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

That doesn’t exactly narrow it down. With no Penelope Cruz there, I’m going to have to say that the last slot will be down to:

Stewart

Hudson

Zegler

Because otherwise, someone in that four is going to get bumped:

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Someone who can get in on the strength of her movie is Rachel Zegler. But if it’s about the strength of the performances, then it’s probably Stewart or Hudson. Tough call, man, tough call. Oh, one more thing to note on Best Actress: the BAFTA really loved The Tragedy of Macbeth. I half wonder if this is where Frances McDormand makes an appearance.

Moving onto Best Actor, we also have a fifth slot situation:

Will Smith, King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Andrew Garfield, tick tick BOOM!

And our fifth slot, which appears to be between Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, the SAG choice, or Peter Dinklage for Cyrano, the Globes choice. Does it come down to the movie that’s most popular? And is there anyone else who could find their way in? My guess would be, possibly, Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up, or Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, who landed on the Globes list and the BAFTA long list.

Let’s move on to predictions.

Best Picture

1. Belfast

2. The Power of the Dog

3. West Side Story

4. King Richard

5. Dune

6. Licorice Pizza

7. CODA

8. Don’t Look Up

9. House of Gucci

10. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Alts: Nightmare Alley and Being the Ricardos

Best Director

1. Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

2. Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

3. Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

4. Denis Villeneuve, Dune

5. Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Alts: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza; Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Best Actress

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Alts: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… Boom

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Alts: Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up; Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Marlee Matlin, CODA

Alts: Rita Moreno, West Side Story; Nina Arianda, Being the Ricardos; Ann Dowd, Mass; Haley Bennett, Cyrano; Martha Plimpton, Mass

Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Alts: Mark Rylance, Don’t Look Up, Mike Faist, West Side Story; Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar; Jonah Hill, Don’t Look Up; Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Adapted Screenplay

The Power of the Dog

The Lost Daughter

West Side Story

CODA

Dune

Alts: Nightmare Alley, The Last Duel

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

Being the Ricardos

Alts: Parallel Mothers, C’mon C’mon

Cinematography

The Power of the Dog

Belfast

West Side Story

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Dune

Alt: Nightmare Alley

Costumes

Cruella

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

The French Dispatch

Alts: The Last Duel, The Power of the Dog

Editing

Dune

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

West Side Story

The Power of the Dog

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Licorice Pizza

The French Dispatch

Sound

Spider-Man: No Way Home

West Side Story

Dune

No Time to Die

tick, tick… Boom!

Visual Effects

Spider-Man: No Way Home

No Time to Die

Dune

The Eternals

Shang-Chi

Makeup and Hairstyling

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Original Score

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

Encanto

Dune

King Richard

Original Song

Be Alive from “King Richard”

No Time To Die from “No Time to Die”

Down To Joy from Belfast

Just Look Up from Don’t Look Up

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect

Animated Feature

Encanto

Mitchells vs. the Machines

Luca

Flee

Spirit Untamed

International Feature

Japan, Drive My Car

Denmark, Flee

Iran, A Hero

Italy, The Hand of God

Norway, The Worst Person in the World

Alts: Finland, Compartment No. 6

Documentary Feature

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

Flee

Julia

Procession

And that, as they say, is that.