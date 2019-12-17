Full list of nominations:

FILM OF THE YEAR

The Irishman

Joker

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Midsommar

1917

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Souvenir

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Happy as Lazzaro

Monos

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Amazing Grace

Apollo 11

The Cave

For Sama

Varda by Agnès

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Pedro Almodóvar – Pain and Glory

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Céline Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Pedro Almodóvar – Pain and Glory

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Wan – Parasite

Joanna Hogg – The Souvenir

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Florence Pugh – Midsommar

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Tom Burke – The Souvenir

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Tilda Swinton – The Souvenir

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Shia LaBeouf – Honey Boy

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

BRITISH/IRISH FILM: THE ATTENBOROUGH AWARD

Bait

1917

Rocketman

The Souvenir

Wild Rose

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS (for body of work)

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose/Judy

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Lesley Manville – Ordinary Love/Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Florence Pugh – Fighting With My Family/Midsommar/Little Women

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR (for body of work)

Tom Burke – The Souvenir

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

George MacKay – 1917/Where Hands Touch/Ophelia

Robert Pattinson – The Lighthouse/High Life/The King

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER (for body of work)

Raffey Cassidy – Vox Lux

Dean-Charles Chapman – 1917/The King/Blinded by the Light

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Noah Jupe – Honey Boy/Le Mans ’66

Honor Swinton Byrne – The Souvenir

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: THE PHILIP FRENCH AWARD

Waad Al-Khateab & Edward Watts – For Sama

Richard Billingham – Ray & Liz

Mark Jenkin – Bait

Owen McCafferty – Ordinary Love

Nicole Taylor – Wild Rose

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

Appreciation

Beyond the North Winds: A Post-Nuclear Reverie

The Devil’s Harmony

Kingdom Come

Pompeii

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Ad Astra – Allen Maris, visual effects

Apollo 11 – Todd Douglas Miller, film editing

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead, makeup and hair

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran, costumes

Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton, music

Monos – Jasper Wolf, cinematography

1917 – Oliver Tarney, sound design

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – Barbara Ling, production design

Parasite – Lee Ha Jun, production design

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – Will Becher & Richard Phelan, animation

DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM

Sally Potter

DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM

Sandy Powell

40TH ANNIVERSARY AWARD

Aardman

Winners will be announced Thursday, 30th January 2020, at The May Fair Hotel