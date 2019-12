If you want to make a movie that is one continuous take to absorb the viewers in the real time horrors of war, the person for the job is Roger Deakins. This film is breathtaking. Moving. And easily one of the best films of the year. It’s coming in late and thus, needs an extra push but if you define awards by “highest achievements in film” I’m not sure anyone reached for or achieved anything higher than this.

