THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES ANNOUNCES ‘OSCARS® SPOTLIGHT: DOCUMENTARIES’ NATIONAL THEATRICAL SCREENING DATES OF 2019 SHORTLISTED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE CONTENDERS
LOS ANGELES, CA – Following December 16’s announcement of the shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards®, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced details for its upcoming “Oscars® Spotlight: Documentaries” screening initiative leading up to the 92nd Oscars. The program, which debuted last year, highlights the Oscar® shortlisted Documentary Feature films by holding screenings at theaters across the country and offering moviegoers a chance to see these documentaries on the big screen. The films will screen theatrically in 20 cities nationwide starting December 25, 2019. Participating theaters include AMC Theatres®, Alamo Drafthouse, Harkins, IFC Center, Landmark Theatres, Laemmle Theatres and the Smithsonian.
“We are so happy to be able to bring the Academy’s Oscars Spotlight series back for another year,” said Rory Kennedy, Academy Documentary Branch Governor. “By working together with theaters across the country, we will bring greater visibility to these exceptional shortlisted films, reach new audiences and help further the Academy’s mission to support all forms of filmmaking.”
The full list of participating theaters and corresponding locations are below. Please check local listings for show times. Theaters and show times are subject to change:
ATLANTA Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema
AUSTIN Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lakeline
BOSTON AMC Boston Common 19
CHICAGO AMC River East 21
DENVER Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Westminster
LOS ANGELES Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles
AMC Burbank 16
AMC Sunset 5
Laemmle Monica Film Center
Laemmle Playhouse 7
MIAMI AMC Aventura 24
MINNEAPOLIS Landmark’s Edina Cinema
NEW YORK AMC Empire 25
IFC Center
PHILADELPHIA AMC Neshaminy 24
Landmark’s Ritz at the Bourse
PHOENIX Harkins Valley Art
RALEIGH Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Raleigh
SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake City Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas
SAN FRANCISCO AMC Bay Street 16 – Emeryville
Landmark’s Opera Plaza Cinema
SANTA BARBARA SBIFF Riviera Theatre
SEATTLE-TACOMA AMC Pacific Place 11
ST. LOUIS Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre
TAMPA-ST PETE (Sarasota) AMC Veterans Expressway 24
VIRGINIA AMC Tysons Corner Center 16
WASHINGTON, DC Warner Bros. Theater at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History
Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards® will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.
The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars will also be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
# # #
ABOUT THE ACADEMY
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 9,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which is under construction in Los Angeles.