THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES ANNOUNCES ‘OSCARS® SPOTLIGHT: DOCUMENTARIES’ NATIONAL THEATRICAL SCREENING DATES OF 2019 SHORTLISTED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE CONTENDERS

LOS ANGELES, CA – Following December 16’s announcement of the shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards®, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced details for its upcoming “Oscars® Spotlight: Documentaries” screening initiative leading up to the 92nd Oscars. The program, which debuted last year, highlights the Oscar® shortlisted Documentary Feature films by holding screenings at theaters across the country and offering moviegoers a chance to see these documentaries on the big screen. The films will screen theatrically in 20 cities nationwide starting December 25, 2019. Participating theaters include AMC Theatres®, Alamo Drafthouse, Harkins, IFC Center, Landmark Theatres, Laemmle Theatres and the Smithsonian.

“We are so happy to be able to bring the Academy’s Oscars Spotlight series back for another year,” said Rory Kennedy, Academy Documentary Branch Governor. “By working together with theaters across the country, we will bring greater visibility to these exceptional shortlisted films, reach new audiences and help further the Academy’s mission to support all forms of filmmaking.”

The full list of participating theaters and corresponding locations are below. Please check local listings for show times. Theaters and show times are subject to change:

ATLANTA Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema

AUSTIN Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lakeline

BOSTON AMC Boston Common 19

CHICAGO AMC River East 21

DENVER Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Westminster

LOS ANGELES Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles

AMC Burbank 16

AMC Sunset 5

Laemmle Monica Film Center

Laemmle Playhouse 7

MIAMI AMC Aventura 24

MINNEAPOLIS Landmark’s Edina Cinema

NEW YORK AMC Empire 25

IFC Center

PHILADELPHIA AMC Neshaminy 24

Landmark’s Ritz at the Bourse

PHOENIX Harkins Valley Art

RALEIGH Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Raleigh

SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake City Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas

SAN FRANCISCO AMC Bay Street 16 – Emeryville

Landmark’s Opera Plaza Cinema

SANTA BARBARA SBIFF Riviera Theatre

SEATTLE-TACOMA AMC Pacific Place 11

ST. LOUIS Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre

TAMPA-ST PETE (Sarasota) AMC Veterans Expressway 24

VIRGINIA AMC Tysons Corner Center 16

WASHINGTON, DC Warner Bros. Theater at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards® will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars will also be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

