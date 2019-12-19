The Academy’s membership has grown since even a few years ago and is now around 9,000 total. But that number, according to the Academy, also includes non-voting members. Gold Derby recorded the membership back in June of 2018 this way:

Actors Branch: 1,218

Casting Directors Branch: 113

Cinematographers Branch: 246

Costume Designers Branch: 128

Designers Branch: 308

Directors Branch: 512

Documentary Branch: 320

Executive Branch: 499

Film Editors Branch: 298

Makeup & Hairstyling Branch: 183

Members-At-Large: 264

Music Branch: 305

Producers Branch: 524

Public Relations Branch: 416

Short Films and Feature Animation Branch: 565

Sound Branch: 487

Visual Effects Branch: 450

Writers Branch: 422

They give the total as 7,258.

But last year, 900+ were invited to join. I think it’s safe to assume the number is around 8,000 or so. Now let’s travel over to Steve Pond’s piece from 2013 about what it takes to secure a nomination.

According to Steve, there are two magic numbers for Best Picture. The first threshold is met by any film that gets in on the first round of counting. He puts that number at roughly 9% of the ballots cast, for each of the first-round nominees. The second threshold can be met during subsequent rounds of counting, during which the lowest vote-getters are eliminated and the next choices on those ballots are counted. These recount qualifiers will eventually need to reach the 5% threshold to acheive their place as a nominee.

So, for first count, 9% roughly is 720. Then, 5% of 8000 is 400. So, you have to start out with a decent sized pile to begin with, but then collect enough second or third place votes to get to that magic number of roughly 400.

The first job is going to be figuring out which films hit that magic number on first count. So it’s probably easy to figure out at least the top seven:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Parasite

1917

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Marriage Story

By many estimates out there, there will only be one slot left to fill if there are 8 nominees. If there are 9 nominees, that gives us two more openings to fill. Let’s go with nine. Roughly 5,000 ballots are cast. That leaves oh, maybe 2,000 or 3,000 left. I believe that once they hit the magic number with those above number ones, they stop counting that film and move on to the number 2 choice. (I THINK that’s how it works. They don’t need the spillover so why bother with it?)

So now we’re looking at what hits high on the ballots of voters when their number one film has ALREADY BEEN DISCARDED either because they already hit the 9% magic number — one of those above — or else their first choice wasn’t popular enough to remain in the count.

It seems safe to assume that these films will be strongly in contention:

Bombshell <—-Sagsplosion seems to guarantee its place

Ford v Ferrari <—-just the greatest movie and if it doesn’t get in the Oscars are useless

Dolemite Is My Name <<<—-could be driven by passion for Eddie Murphy and the only film with a predominantly black cast anywhere in sight

Little Women <<—- will benefit from a passion vote by many members to push a woman into the race.

The Two Popes <<— never underestimate the power of Pope Francis

Knives Out <<<—-seems to be enjoying a bit of a surge

The rest of the ballots will need a bunch of number ones to start in order to reach that 5% threshold to secure a nomination. So what movies are these movies going to hit with a second or third choice that isn’t already on the ballot? That is your challenge, should you choose to accept it.

For the fun of it, let’s run a ranking poll for top five films of the year.

Which films will be nominated for Best Picture (pick five) The Report

The Farewell

Dark Waters

Waves

Uncut Gems

Richard Jewell

Pain and Glory

Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Queen & Slim

Bombshell

Little Women

Knives Out

Dolemite is My Name

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit

1917

The Irishman

Parasite

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood View Results

Loading ... Loading ...