The Academy’s membership has grown since even a few years ago and is now around 9,000 total. But that number, according to the Academy, also includes non-voting members. Gold Derby recorded the membership back in June of 2018 this way:
Actors Branch: 1,218
Casting Directors Branch: 113
Cinematographers Branch: 246
Costume Designers Branch: 128
Designers Branch: 308
Directors Branch: 512
Documentary Branch: 320
Executive Branch: 499
Film Editors Branch: 298
Makeup & Hairstyling Branch: 183
Members-At-Large: 264
Music Branch: 305
Producers Branch: 524
Public Relations Branch: 416
Short Films and Feature Animation Branch: 565
Sound Branch: 487
Visual Effects Branch: 450
Writers Branch: 422
They give the total as 7,258.
But last year, 900+ were invited to join. I think it’s safe to assume the number is around 8,000 or so. Now let’s travel over to Steve Pond’s piece from 2013 about what it takes to secure a nomination.
According to Steve, there are two magic numbers for Best Picture. The first threshold is met by any film that gets in on the first round of counting. He puts that number at roughly 9% of the ballots cast, for each of the first-round nominees. The second threshold can be met during subsequent rounds of counting, during which the lowest vote-getters are eliminated and the next choices on those ballots are counted. These recount qualifiers will eventually need to reach the 5% threshold to acheive their place as a nominee.
So, for first count, 9% roughly is 720. Then, 5% of 8000 is 400. So, you have to start out with a decent sized pile to begin with, but then collect enough second or third place votes to get to that magic number of roughly 400.
The first job is going to be figuring out which films hit that magic number on first count. So it’s probably easy to figure out at least the top seven:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Parasite
1917
Joker
Jojo Rabbit
Marriage Story
By many estimates out there, there will only be one slot left to fill if there are 8 nominees. If there are 9 nominees, that gives us two more openings to fill. Let’s go with nine. Roughly 5,000 ballots are cast. That leaves oh, maybe 2,000 or 3,000 left. I believe that once they hit the magic number with those above number ones, they stop counting that film and move on to the number 2 choice. (I THINK that’s how it works. They don’t need the spillover so why bother with it?)
So now we’re looking at what hits high on the ballots of voters when their number one film has ALREADY BEEN DISCARDED either because they already hit the 9% magic number — one of those above — or else their first choice wasn’t popular enough to remain in the count.
It seems safe to assume that these films will be strongly in contention:
Bombshell <—-Sagsplosion seems to guarantee its place
Ford v Ferrari <—-just the greatest movie and if it doesn’t get in the Oscars are useless
Dolemite Is My Name <<<—-could be driven by passion for Eddie Murphy and the only film with a predominantly black cast anywhere in sight
Little Women <<—- will benefit from a passion vote by many members to push a woman into the race.
The Two Popes <<— never underestimate the power of Pope Francis
Knives Out <<<—-seems to be enjoying a bit of a surge
The rest of the ballots will need a bunch of number ones to start in order to reach that 5% threshold to secure a nomination. So what movies are these movies going to hit with a second or third choice that isn’t already on the ballot? That is your challenge, should you choose to accept it.
For the fun of it, let’s run a ranking poll for top five films of the year.