Sports Betting Dime has released their predictions and odds. All of the categories at the Golden Globes are open for betting, with the odds on favorites being:

Best Actor, Drama — Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, followed by Adam Driver for Marriage Story

Best Actor, Comedy/Musical — Eddie Murphy in Dolemite is My Name, followed by Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress, Drama — Renee Zellweger for Judy, followed by Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story

Best Actress, Comedy/Musical — Awkwafina for The Farewell, followed by Ana de Armas for Knives Out.

There are also odds for the television categories. These are mostly my predictions but I think Ana De Armas will win for Knives Out, but who knows. Anyway, how confident are you? Might want to lay down some money on that. Just don’t go full Uncut Gems.