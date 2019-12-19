The Black Film Critics Circle announced their winners which are, I have to admit, my favorite list of critics awards so far.

Best Film – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Director – Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Kasi Lemmons (Harriet)

Best Actor: Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Best Actress: Lupita Nyong’o (Us)

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood)

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name)

Best Original Screenplay: Lena Waithe (Queen & Slim)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins (1917)

Best Foreign Film: Parasite

Best Documentary: Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Best Animated Film: I Lost My Body

Best Ensemble: Dolemite Is My Name

Pioneer Award: Ruth E Carter

Rising Star: Kelvin J. Harrison

Special Mention: Lloyd ‘Kam’ Williams

From Deadline, with the exclusive:

Says Mike Sargent of the BFCC, “This year has cemented the reality that we are in a ‘Renaissance of Black film’. The unprecedented amount of diversity of films that feature primarily people of color in lead roles, and the amount of films created by filmmakers of color is astounding. We are truly in a time that can only be described as the Black Film Renaissance in every sense of the term. In a time when Hollywood is consumed with remakes, reboots, and sequels, Black filmmakers from across the Diaspora have consistently delivered the most original, engaging, and socially relevant films of the year. The power of films like Kasi Lemmons’ Harriet and Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am reinforces the undisputable truth that ‘Black Stories matter.’ “Congratulations to all of the winners.”