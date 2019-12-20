The holidays are at last upon us. And you know what that means — that means filmmaker’s families gathering round the fire to watch Oscar screeners. Since the date change, this has always been the case. One week after New Year’s, Oscar ballots must be turned in. That means what happens THIS week will likely decide many of the nominations, give or take a party or two, a meet and greet or two.

So what movies do well at Oscar time? Well, it depends on the voters’ extended families. Are they art snobs? Are they blue-collar? Are they a mix of different types? Are they Bernie Sanders supporters? Are they mostly women? Are they demographically inclusive? A Best Picture winner will have to appeal across the board to all types of people. That is how “best” is defined with the preferential ballot. When you talk about winning Best Picture, it is never going to be the passion choice — at least not passion alone. It has to be both broadly liked as well as passionately loved.

It’s a huge mistake to discount the actual reasons why Green Book won. It revealed how much of a bubble Twitter is. And it showed the exact kind of movie that does well on a preferential ballot. It was the only feel-good movie in the race, with the exception of Black Panther, which did not have directing nor writing noms — the backbone of Best Picture, along with actors. Black Panther was never a threat to win because of that. So if you want to understand how you predict Best Picture, think about that family of oddballs gathered round the fire watching the screener pile. Which movie are they all mostly going to like? Which movies will they even all want to watch?

How people respond to movies, especially people you care about, influence how you like the movie. If you put on a film the critics are raving about and your family or friends group is unimpressed? That is going to make a difference in how you respond when it comes time to vote. Critics — high status folks on Twitter, whether Oscar bloggers or not — are 100% invested in virtue signaling. To them, Green Book winning was tantamount to Trump getting elected (I’m not even kidding). But to the friends and family around the fire? Green Book would have played like gangbusters. White, black, male, female — doesn’t matter: Green Book would have been a hit.

The films that will do well over the holidays with the fam around the fire are going to be: movies that have a LOT of buzz, and movies with big stars. Big stars kind of rule any time, anywhere, which bodes well for movies like Bombshell, Ford v Ferrari, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Critical acclaim will likely drive Parasite and 1917 to the top of the pile. But those two films, like The Irishman, also have stumbling blocks: for Parasite, there are still people who don’t like to watch movies with subtitles and simply won’t. And with The Irishman, there are people who can’t or won’t or don’t find the time to watch a three-and-a-half-hour movie. With, 1917, the gory landscape of war could seem too depressing over the holidays, but of course, it’s an epic action-packed thrill to watch, so there is no way people skip it.

The first hurdle is getting voters to watch the movies. All of this hype from Telluride to right now is about that, bringing the horse to water to see if he or she will drink. Whether voters drink or not is ultimately out of the hands of influencers and publicists. But the aim is to get them to put that movie on top of the pile.

Once they do watch the movies, which ones will do well? I suspect that of all of them, Ford v Ferrari could get the biggest boost from the screener pile, being that it is an enjoyable movie that many people will be surprised by. They think it’s going to be just another racing movie, but once they actually watch it they will see that it’s actually driven by great writing, directing, and acting. In short, it has it all. It’s a little ridiculous that it isn’t being hailed as one of the best films of the year — but hey, critics gonna do what they do.

With this in mind, here is a pre-Globes prediction list.

Keep in mind these golden rules:

— Passion drives nominees in all categories, including Best Picture, BUT

— Passion alone does not drive winners in Best Picture

BEST PICTURE

FRONTRUNNERS — Looks to be a four-way race at the moment:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood vs. The Irishman vs. Parasite vs. 1917

Other Nominees

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Marriage Story

Ford v Ferrari

Bombshell or Little Women

What else could benefit if Little Women doesn’t quite cut the mustard for the female director vote?

The Farewell

Hustlers

Potential spoilers:

Knives Out

Dolemite Is My Name

Uncut Gems

The Two Popes

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Also possible:

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

George MacKay, 1917

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Also possible:

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Wesley Snipes, Dolemite Is My Name

Also possible:

Tracy Letts, Ford v Ferrari

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Also possible:

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dolemite Is My Name

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Florence Pugh, Little Women

BEST DIRECTOR

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Also possible:

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

James Mangold, Ford v Ferrari

Safdie brothers, Uncut Gems

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-Ho and Jin Won Han, Parasite

The Safdie brothers, Uncut Gems

Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Sam Mendes, 1917

Also possible:

Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, Dolemite Is My Name

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Lulu Wang, The Farewell

Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Jason Keller, Ford v Ferrari

Lena Waithe, Queen & Slim

Charles Randolph, Bombshell

Trey Edward Shults, Waves

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Steve Zaillian, The Irishman

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Also possible:

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Daniel Destin Cretton and Andrew Lanham, Just Mercy

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joker

The Irishman

Also possible:

The Lighthouse

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

A Hidden Life

Parasite

EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joker

Parasite

Also possible:

1917

Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Uncut Gems

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

The Irishman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Ford v Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Also possible:

Parasite

Joker

Little Women

A Hidden Life

The Aeronauts

Ad Astra

SOUND MIXING

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Rocketman

SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferarri

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame

Joker

COSTUME DESIGN

Dolemite Is My Name

Rocketman

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Also possible:

Downton Abbey

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

The Irishman

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame

The Lion King

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917

Marriage Story

Little Women

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

ORIGINAL SONG

“Stand Up,” Harriet

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

Also possible:

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

“A Glass of Soju,” Parasite

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“Glasgow,” Wild Rose

MAKEUP AND HAIR

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Joker

Also possible:

Downton Abbey

Judy

Little Women

ANIMATED FEATURE

Toy Story 4

Frozen II

Missing Link

The Lion King

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Also possible:

I Lost My Body

Abominable

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

For Sama

Apollo 11

American Factory

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

Also possible:

Advocate

The Apollo

Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

The Great Hack

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation

INTERNATIONAL FILM

Parasite, South Korea

Pain and Glory, Spain

Les Misérables, France

Atlantics, Senegal

Honeyland, North Macedonia

Also possible:

The Boy Who Harnassed the Wind, UK

Beanpole, Russia

The Painted Bird, Czech Republic

Truth and Justice, Estonia

Those Who Remained, Hungary

Corpus Christi, Poland