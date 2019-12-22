Back when there were five Oscar nominees for Best Picture, it was rare that any of them went home without winning at least one additional Oscar. Here is how it went in recent history. Let’s go back 20 years prior to the expanded ballot:

2008 – 4/5 (Frost/Nixon)

2007 – 5/5

2006 – 5/5

2005 – 3/5 (Munich, Good Night and Good Luck)

2004 – 5/5

2003 – 4/5 (Seabiscuit)

2002 – 4/5 (Gangs of New York)

2001 – 4/5 (In the Bedroom)

2000 -4/5 (Chocolat)

1999 – 2/5 (The Green Mile, The Sixth Sense, The Insider)

1998 – 4/5 (The Thin Red Line)

1997 – 5/5

1996 – 4/5 (Secrets & Lies)

1995 – 5/5

1994 – 2/5 (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Quiz Show, The Shawshank Redemption)

1993 – 4/5 (In the Name of the Father)

1992 – 4/5 (A Few Good Men)

1991 – 4/5 (Prince of Tides)

In most of these years, films that won Best Picture won a bunch of other Oscars too:

2008 – Slumdog Millionaire 8/10 (Picture, Director, Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Score, Song, Sound)

2007 – No Country for Old Men 4/8 (Picture, Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actor)

2006 – The Departed 4/5 (Picture, Director, Screenplay, Editing)

2005 – Crash 3/6 (Picture, Screenplay, Editing)

2004 – Million Dollar Baby 4/7 (Picture, Director, Actress, Supporting Actor)

2003 – Return of the King 11/11 – Picture, Director, Screenplay, Editing, Production Design, Costumes, Makeup, Score, Song, Sound, Sound, Visual Effects

2002 – Chicago 6/13 – Picture, Supporting Actress, Production Design, Costumes, Editing, Sound

2001 – A Beautiful Mind 4/8 – Picture, Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actress

2000 -Gladiator 5/12 – Picture, Actor, Costume, Sound, Visual Effects

1999 – American Beauty – 5/8 Picture, Director, Screenplay, Actor, Cinematography

1998 – Shakespeare in Love – 7/13 – Picture, Actress, Supporting Actress, Screenplay, Production Design, Costumes, Score

1997 – Titanic 11/14 – Picture, Director, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Sound, Editing, Sound Effects Editing, Visual Effects, Song, Score

1996 – The English Patient 9/12 – Picture, Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Production Design, Costumes, Sound, Editing, Score

1995 – Braveheart 5/10 – Picture, Director, Cinematography, Sound Effects Editing, Makeup

1994 – Forrest Gump 6/13 – Picture, Director, Actor, Screenplay, Editing, Visual Effects

1993 – Schindler’s List 7/12 – Picture, Director, Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design

1992 -Unforgiven – 4/9 – Picture, Director, Supporting Actor, Editing

1991 – Silence of the Lambs -5/7 – Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Screenplay

So what can we learn from looking backwards to the time before the preferential ballot? Well, for the most part, Best Picture seemed to be more aligned with the technical awards than it is now. Sure, there were still years like the Crash year where a film won just 3 Oscars, but Costumes, for instance, was more likely to go along with a Best Picture nominee.

Now, the strongest Oscar corresponding with Best Picture is Screenplay. And the techs tend to go with Director more than they do Picture. That has everything to do with how the preferential ballot works.

And in the preferential ballot era it looks like this:

2009 – The Hurt Locker 6/9 (Picture, Director, Screenplay, Sound, Sound Editing, Editing)

2010 – The King’s Speech 4/12 (Picture, Director, Actor, Screenplay)

2011 – The Artist 5/10 (Best Picture, Director, Best Actor, Costume, Score)

2012 – Argo 3/7 (Picture, Screenplay, Editing)

2013 – 12 Years a Slave 3/9 (Picture, Screenplay, Supporting Actress)

2014 – Birdman 4/9 (Picture, Director, Screenplay, Cinematography)

2015 – Spotlight 2/6 (Picture, Screenplay)

2016 – Moonlight 3/8 (Picture, Screenplay, Supporting Actor)

2017 – The Shape of Water 4/13 (Picture, Director, Score, Production Design)

2018 – Green Book 3/5 (Picture, Screenplay, Supporting Actor)

Also, because there are more Best Picture contenders, voters seem to want to give more Oscars to those movies.

How each Oscar win goes with the films now looks like this:

2009 6/10

The Hurt Locker–Picture, Director, Screenplay, Sound, Sound Editing, Editing

The Blind Side — Best Actress

Inglourious Basterds — Supporting Actor

Precious — Supporting Actress, Screenplay

Avatar — Cinematography, Production Design, Visual Effects

Up — Animated Feature, Score

And then the films that weren’t Best Picture Nominees that won Oscars

Crazy Heart – Best Actor, Best Song

The Young Victoria – Costume

Star Trek – Makeup

Best Picture contenders that did not win Oscars 4/10

Up in the Air

District 9

An Education

A Serious Man

2010 – 6/10

The King’s Speech – Picture, Director, Actor, Screenplay

The Social Network – Screenplay, Editing, Score

Black Swan – Best Actress

The Fighter – Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress

Inception – Cinematography, Sound, Sound Editing, Visual Effects

Toy Story 3 – Animated Feature, Song

And then the films that weren’t Best Picture Nominees that won Oscars

The Wolf Man – Makeup

Alice in Wonderland – Costumes, Production Design

Best Picture contenders that did not win Oscars 4/10

127 Hours

The Kids Are All Right

Winter’s Bone

True Grit

2011 5/9

The Artist – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Costume, Score

Hugo – Cinematography, Production Design, Sound, Sound Editing, Visual Effects

Midnight in Paris – Screenplay

The Descendants – Screenplay

The Help – Supporting Actress

And then the films that weren’t Best Picture Nominees that won Oscars

The Iron Lady – Best Actress, Makeup

Beginners – Supporting Actor

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo – Editing

Best Picture contenders that did not win Oscars 4/9

Tree of Life

Extremely Loud, Incredibly Close

War Horse

2012 7/9

Argo – Picture, Screenplay, Editing

Life of Pi – Director, Cinematography, Score, Visual Effects

Lincoln – Actor, Production Design

Silver Linings Playbook – Best Actress,

Django Unchained – Supporting Actor, Screenplay

Les Mis – Supporting Actress, Makeup, Sound

Amour – Foreign Language

And then the films that weren’t Best Picture Nominees that won Oscars

Anna Karenina – Costumes

Skyfall – Song, Sound Editing

Best Picture contenders that did not win Oscars 2/9

Zero Dark Thirty

Beasts of the Southern Wild

2013 4/9

12 Years a Slave – Picture, Screenplay, Supporting Actress

Gravity – Director, Cinematography, Editing, Sound, Sound Editing, Visual Effects

Dallas Buyers Club – Actor, Supporting Actor, Makeup

Her – Screenplay

And then the films that weren’t Best Picture Nominees that won Oscars

Blue Jasmine – Best Actress

Great Gatsby – Production Design, Costume

Best Picture contenders that did not win Oscars 5/9

Wolf of Wall Street

Philomena

Captain Phillips

Nebraska

American Hustle

2014 8/8

Birdman – Picture, Director, Screenplay, Cinematography

Grand Budapest Hotel – Production Design, Costume, Makeup, Score

The Theory of Everything – Best Actor

Whiplash – Supporting Actor, Editing, Sound

Boyhood – Supporting Actor

Imitation Game – Screenplay

Selma – Song

American Sniper – Sound Editing

And then the films that weren’t Best Picture Nominees that won Oscars

Still Alice – Best Actress

Interstellar – Visual Effects

Best Picture contenders that did not win Oscars 0/8

2015 6/8

Spotlight – Picture, Screenplay

The Revenant – Director, Best Actor, Cinematography

Mad Max – Editing, Production Design, Costume, Makeup, Sound, Sound Editing

Room – Best Actress

Bridge of Spies – Supporting Actor

The Big Short – Screenplay

And then the films that weren’t Best Picture Nominees that won Oscars

The Danish Girl, Supporting Actress

Spectre, Song

Hateful Eight, Score

Ex Machina, Visual Effects

Best Picture contenders that did not win Oscars 2/8

Brooklyn

The Martian

2016 – 6/9

Moonlight – Picture, Screenplay, Supporting Actor

Manchester by the Sea – Actor, Screenplay

La La Land – Actress, Director, Cinematography, Production Design, Score, Song

Fences – Supporting Actress

Hacksaw Ridge – Editing, Sound

Arrival – Sound Editing

And then the films that weren’t Best Picture Nominees that won Oscars

Fantastic Beasts – Costumes

Suicide Squad – Makeup

Jungle Book – Visual Effects

Best Picture contenders that did not win Oscars 3/9

Hidden Figures

Hell or High Water

Lion

2017 – 7/9

The Shape of Water – Picture, Director, Production Design, Score

Darkest Hour – Actor, Makeup

Three Billboards – Actress, Supporting Actor

Get Out – Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name – Screenplay

Dunkirk – Editing, Sound, Sound Editing

Phantom Thread – Costumes

And then the films that weren’t Best Picture Nominees that won Oscars

I, Tonya – Supporting Actress

Blade Runner 2049 – Cinematography, Visual Effects

Best Picture contenders that did not win Oscars 2/9

Lady Bird

The Post

2018 – 8/8

Green Book – Picture, Screenplay, Supporting Actor

Roma – Director, Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody – Best Actor, Editing, Sound, Sound Editing

The Favourite – Best Actress

BlacKkKlansman – Screenplay

Black Panther – Production Design, Costumes, Score

Vice – Makeup

A Star is Born – Song

And then the films that weren’t Best Picture Nominees that won Oscars

If Beale Street Could Talk, Supporting Actress

First Man – Visual Effects

Best Picture contenders that did not win Oscars 0/8

Because the preferential ballot includes so many favorite films, it seems to follow that the closer a film is to Best Picture, the better chance a contender has of winning in any category. And sometimes films that should have made the lineup but didn’t, or maybe missed by just a few hundred votes, can win Oscars without even being nominated, like First Man winning for Visual Effects last year, or The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo winning Best Editing in 2011.

The years prior to the preferential ballot, I would imagine you could conclude a few possible truths.

Titanic might not have won. It might have, but it didn’t win the SAG ensemble (Full Monty did) and it didn’t have a screenplay nomination. LA Confidential or Good Will Hunting might have won instead. Braveheart probably would not have won, without that screenplay nomination. It might have gone to Sense and Sensibility or a different movie. It is a great example of a passion vote. Chicago probably would not have won Best Picture. It would have gone instead to The Pianist, I figure. By contrast, in the old system, La La Land, The Revenant and Gravity likely would have won with the other system in place.

When you think about the Oscar race now, in general, sweeps do not happen and Best Director CAN BE associated more with tech wins, while Screenplay is usually attached to Best Picture.

So if you are thinking of Parasite winning, you would probably imagine it would win in Foreign Language, Director, maybe Screenplay and Picture. That’s certainly possible. But it’s also possible that these awards, in a competitive year, could split up, with Best Picture up for grabs. With Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon Ho, Sam Mendes you have a Director/Screenwriter double. With Scorsese you don’t. Thus, it’s very likely that Picture could simply go with Screenplay to give the director a win (if it’s Tarantino or Mendes) and then Director go to someone else, like Bong Joon Ho.

Remember, Best Director has only gone to an American born director twice since 2009 – Kathryn Bigelow and Damien Chazelle. For whatever reason, the Directors Branch prefers to award those visionaries from other countries.

The thing is to remember is that:

The awards have a tendency to be split over more Best Picture nominees when more are presented, as they are now. Best Picture doesn’t win as many Oscars as it used to. Best Picture and Best Director are more likely to split now under the preferential ballot.