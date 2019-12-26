With the Golden Globes on January 5, 2020, we will get a somewhat clearer picture of which films have strength against others. But the problem is that at the Globes, at least three of the frontrunners are in different categories.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Musical/Comedy

1917, Irishman – Drama

Parasite – Foreign Language

Unless we think that a film like The Two Popes or Jojo Rabbit could suddenly break out into a frontrunner then this is how it will go. Both of them are feel good films that warm hearts and thus, remain threats to win on a preferential ballot. However, they will have to break with recent tradition to do so.

We won’t see a real showdown of the eventual Best Picture nominees until the Producers Guild announces its winners, where all of them will be put in the same category, with a preferential ballot, and thousands voting on the winner for the first time all year.

The strongest chance a film has to win at the Globes, and probably at the Oscars, is to have nominations in the major categories of Picture, Director and Screenplay. While it isn’t necessary to have those to win at the Globes — it surely helps.

It CAN happen that a film wins Drama but doesn’t have a Screenplay nomination – that would be The Revenant, which won Best Picture and Best Director without Screenplay. That year, Spotlight had all three nominations and didn’t win. That is how you can see how the race can change in just a few short weeks.

Another example to watch out for is when Avatar won Picture and Director at Globes but did not have a screenplay nomination. Although The Hurt Locker also didn’t win Screenplay there, Up in the Air did, it had both of those nominations.

But if the eventual Best Picture winner at Oscars arrives on a path from the Musical/Comedy category, like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, then it’s possible a film that wins Best Picture at the Globes doesn’t have both Screenplay and Director, like 1917 or Marriage Story or even Joker.

In general, the Globes big winners have corresponding Screenplay and Director nods, and in general the eventual Best Picture winner at the Oscars has both (Crash being a notorious exception, having only a screenplay nomination).

If Parasite is the eventual Best Picture winner, becoming the first ever foreign language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars, then obviously any film can win the other categories.

The films this year that have both the accompanying Screenplay and Director nominations are:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Parasite (albeit in Foreign Language, it touches the bases for Screenplay and Director as well.)

That perhaps gives us a good indication of our frontrunners to win in these categories, even as we bear in mind that The Revenant beat Spotlight. But, at least historically speaking, we are looking for a film that has all three nominations to win.

So if these are our three frontrunners, how likely is it for one of them to win all three major awards? Picture in its own separate category, Screenplay, and Director? Or do they split up? And if so, how? Which way? If Quentin Tarantino wins those three categories, it would put him on track to win the Oscar for all three, but to seal the deal his film would surely need to win the PGA on a preferential ballot (that’s the tricky part).

We don’t yet know if this will be a year where one movies wins everything, or whether there will be a split between Picture and Director at the Oscars. Can the Globes give us any indication?

Let’s look at the pattern for Globes – PGA – DGA – SAG – Oscar in the era of the expanded ballot.

2009 – a non-split year

Globes Drama: Avatar + Director

Globes Comedy: The Hangover

Globes Screenplay: Up in the Air

PGA/DGA: The Hurt Locker

SAG: Inglourious Basterds

Oscar: The Hurt Locker + Director + Screenplay

2010 – non-split year

Globes: The Social Network + Director + Screenplay

Globes Comedy: The Kids Are All Right

PGA/DGA/SAG Ensemble: The King’s Speech

Oscar: The King’s Speech + Director + Screenplay

2011 – non-split year

Globes Drama: The Descendants + Screenplay

Globes Musical/Comedy: The Artist

PGA/DGA: The Artist

SAG Ensemble: The Help

Oscar: The Artist + Director

2012 – split year

Globes Drama: Argo + Director + Screenplay

Globes Comedy/Musical: Les Mis

PGA/DGA/SAG Ensemble: Argo

Oscar: Argo +Â Screenplay,Â Ang Lee Life of Life Pi Director

2013 – split year

Globes Drama: 12 Years a Slave

Globes Screenplay: Her

Globes Director: Gravity

PGA: 12 Years a SlaveÂ and Gravity (tie)

DGA: Gravity

SAG Ensemble: American Hustle

Oscar: 12 Years a Slave, Alfonso Cuaron Director

2014 – non-split year

Globes Drama – Boyhood

Globes Comedy – Grand Budapest Hotel

Globes Screenplay – Birdman

PGA/DGA/SAG Ensemble – Birdman

Oscar – Birdman + Director + Screenplay

2015 – split year

Globes Drama – The Revenant

Globes Comedy – The Martian

Globes Screenplay – Steve Jobs

PGA – The Big Short

DGA – The Revenant

SAG Ensemble – Spotlight

Oscar – Spotlight + Screenplay, Alejandro GonzÃ¡lez IÃ±Ã¡rritu Director

2016 – split year

Globes Drama – Moonlight

Globes Musical Comedy – La La Land + Screenplay + Director

PGA/DGA – La La Land

Sag Ensemble – Hidden Figures

Oscar – Moonlight + Screenplay, Damian Chazelle Director

2017 – non-Split Year

Globes Drama – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri + Screenplay

Globes Director – The Shape of WaterÂ

PGA/DGA – The Shape of Water

Sag Ensemble – Three Billboards

Oscar – The Shape of Water + Director, Get Out Screenplay

2018 – Split Year

Globes Drama – Bohemian Rhapsody

Globes Musical/Comedy – Green BookÂ + Screenplay

Globes Director – Roma

PGA – Green Book

DGA – Roma

SAG Ensemble – Black Panther

Oscar – Green Book + Screenplay, Roma Director

The Globes can often help give an idea about whether a film has universal appeal. If they really like it, and others really like it, that means it has a pretty good chance at winning the big prize on down the line. Of course, if a film doesn’t win at the Globes that doesn’t necessary mean it won’t win the Oscar. But it surely helps if the HPFA liked it enough to give it nominations in the major categories.

Because they are the Hollywood Foreign Press and not the Academy, they don’t feel the effect of a massive infusion of actors.

Even though The Irishman seems like the sure bet winner in the drama category, I would watch out for 1917. It came out very late in the season and is only just now picking up momentum. Something tells me it could make a show at the Globes, but we know it can’t win Screenplay.

I would also watch out for The Two Popes – the sly and stealthy crowdpleaser that could do very well at Globes and, it must be said, will likely score high on a preferential ballot. It is just the kind of film that could do well there.

Either way, my friends, we are in a year where we are flying blind, with many unprecedented factors in play.

