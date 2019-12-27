On January 5th, the Golden Globes will announce their winners. It will be the only major publicity event to take place before ballots are due. It will likely have more of an influence on what get nominated, how many nominations a film gets, and perhaps push one or two long shots into the race. There are several people who could benefit from this, depending on who wins and how speeches go. I can imagine several scenarios playing out in good ways for some people and in bad ways for others.
If a film that’s expected to win doesn’t win anything, that could be an early sign that it isn’t the frontrunner to win. Although that certainly is not always the case, as we found out from Spotlight going home empty handed at the Globes.
But it will be an audition of sorts for winners before we get to the SAG awards where those wins might firm up the frontrunners. We sort of have an idea of where this is all going but we can’t be certain until the big guilds ring in, but specifically Producers Guild, Directors Guild and eventually, Screen Actors Guild.
It is a rare year indeed where we don’t know which film is the frontrunner, and honestly, we still might not after the Golden Globes announce.
But let’s look at, for the fun of it, where Gold Derby is for Best Picture.
They have three films out front: The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite. And there’s a good chance all three COULD win on Globes night, give or take a 1917. A few of the pundits have Marriage Story down and that COULD happen but without a Best Director nomination at the Globes it’s a long shot for now.
No one has 1917 predicted but it does seem to be catching a lot of last minute enthusiasm and I might end up predicting that, and not The Irishman, to win Best Picture at the Globes. I keep hearing more and more people raving about it as they finally see it. It is breathtaking in all ways and hits hard by the end of it. It is a massive cinematic achievement and seems like the kind of film the HFPA often reward. But again, The Irishman has the bling in terms of the necessary nominations – Picture, Director, Screenplay, acting.
At the moment, my own predictions haven’t changed much since the beginning of the year. I thought Once Upon a Time in Hollywood started the year as the frontrunner, and nothing has happened yet to change the dynamics of the race; it has always been and will forever remain a mistake to judge what will happen at the Oscars by what happens with the critics. Sometimes there is alignment but not always.
There are still the same factors in play this year — the Netflix factor remains a big question mark. As in, is the Academy really ready to go all in? The idea that a “foreign language” film can win in both categories of International and Best Picture is a question mark. That Parasite earned a well deserved SAG nod for ensemble is the main reason, and the passion for it on Film Twitter, that folks are imagining it winning. Last year the same thing happened with Roma. You could not convince anyone that there was no way it was going to win. One of the problems is getting people to sit down and watch it, or any movie, in order to vote for it.
Oscar season can be be heartbreaking for those who watch it closely. The reason being, it doesn’t come down to nuanced choices, and a lot of time it has nothing to do with what is deserved and what it isn’t. No, it simply comes down to performances and films that thousands of people can agree on is best. Where we come from, who we are – these things inform how we interpret films and how we vote. It’s remarkable how different our preferences can be. You’re always looking for the one unifying thing.
With Best Picture, which is voted on by preferential ballot system, the film that wins has to be one people have an urgency to vote FOR. What is the reason they push that movie to the top of their ballot? Is it that they just love it the most? Is there some other reason? It’s hard to predict how that wave of sentiment towards or against any particular movie will go. We have our precursors that we use to give us an idea of where it’s headed. But even then the race can still turn up surprises, as happened with Moonlight, which didn’t win any of the big three guilds but still won Best Picture. The preferential ballot remains a mystery.
The rest of the categories are somewhat easier to predict, although as we saw last year with Best Actress, surprise wins can still turn up.
Either way, here are my current predictions:
Best Picture
Surest bets:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Parasite
1917
Joker
Jojo Rabbit
Marriage Story
And then one or two films from the following list:
Ford V. Ferrari
Bombshell
Little Women
Dolemite is My Name
Knives Out
The Two Popes
BEST ACTOR
Surest bets:
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
And then two of these actors:
Christian Bale, Ford V. Ferrari
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
George MacKay, 1917
BEST ACTRESS
Surest Bets:
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
And then two of these:
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Surest Bets
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
And then one of:
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Wesley Snipes, Dolemite is My Name
Tracy Letts, Ford v Ferrari
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Surest Bets:
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
And then one of:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dolemite is My Name
Florence Pugh, Little Women
BEST DIRECTOR
Surest Bets:
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
But one of these could make it in:
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
James Mangold, Ford V. Ferrari
Safdie brothers, Uncut Gems
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Surest Bets:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho, Jin Won Han
And then two from the following:
Uncut Gems, The Safdie brothers
1917, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Sam Mendes
Dolemite is My Name, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
The Farewell, Lulu Wang
Ford V. Ferrari , Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth
Queen & Slim, Lena Waithe
Bombshell, Charles Randolph
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman, Steve Zaillian
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917
Ford V. Ferrari
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joker
The Irishman
Possible:
The Lighthouse
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
A Hidden Life
Ad Astra
Parasite
EDITING
Ford v Ferarri
The Irishman
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joker
Parasite
Possible:
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Knives Out
Uncut Gems
Marriage Story
PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
The Irishman
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Ford V. Ferrari
Little Women
SOUND MIXING
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Rocketman
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joker
Costume
Dolemite is My Name
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Little Women
Downton Abbey
Jojo Rabbit
SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferarri
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame
Joker
VISUAL EFFECTS
1917
The Irishman
The Aeronauts
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ORIGINAL SCORE
1917
Marriage Story
Little Women
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
ORIGINAL SONG
Into the Unknown – frozen II
Spirit – The Lion King
Stand Up -Harriet
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
I’m Standing With You – Diane Warren
Makeup
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
ANIMATED FEATURE
Toy Story 4
Frozen II
Missing Link
The Lion King
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
For Sama
American Factory
Apollo 11
Honeyland
Knock Down the House
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Parasite, South Korea
Pain and Glory, Spain
Les Misérables, France
Atlantics, Senegal
Honeyland, North Macedonia