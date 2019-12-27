On January 5th, the Golden Globes will announce their winners. It will be the only major publicity event to take place before ballots are due. It will likely have more of an influence on what get nominated, how many nominations a film gets, and perhaps push one or two long shots into the race. There are several people who could benefit from this, depending on who wins and how speeches go. I can imagine several scenarios playing out in good ways for some people and in bad ways for others.

If a film that’s expected to win doesn’t win anything, that could be an early sign that it isn’t the frontrunner to win. Although that certainly is not always the case, as we found out from Spotlight going home empty handed at the Globes.

But it will be an audition of sorts for winners before we get to the SAG awards where those wins might firm up the frontrunners. We sort of have an idea of where this is all going but we can’t be certain until the big guilds ring in, but specifically Producers Guild, Directors Guild and eventually, Screen Actors Guild.

It is a rare year indeed where we don’t know which film is the frontrunner, and honestly, we still might not after the Golden Globes announce.

But let’s look at, for the fun of it, where Gold Derby is for Best Picture.

They have three films out front: The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite. And there’s a good chance all three COULD win on Globes night, give or take a 1917. A few of the pundits have Marriage Story down and that COULD happen but without a Best Director nomination at the Globes it’s a long shot for now.

No one has 1917 predicted but it does seem to be catching a lot of last minute enthusiasm and I might end up predicting that, and not The Irishman, to win Best Picture at the Globes. I keep hearing more and more people raving about it as they finally see it. It is breathtaking in all ways and hits hard by the end of it. It is a massive cinematic achievement and seems like the kind of film the HFPA often reward. But again, The Irishman has the bling in terms of the necessary nominations – Picture, Director, Screenplay, acting.

At the moment, my own predictions haven’t changed much since the beginning of the year. I thought Once Upon a Time in Hollywood started the year as the frontrunner, and nothing has happened yet to change the dynamics of the race; it has always been and will forever remain a mistake to judge what will happen at the Oscars by what happens with the critics. Sometimes there is alignment but not always.

There are still the same factors in play this year — the Netflix factor remains a big question mark. As in, is the Academy really ready to go all in? The idea that a “foreign language” film can win in both categories of International and Best Picture is a question mark. That Parasite earned a well deserved SAG nod for ensemble is the main reason, and the passion for it on Film Twitter, that folks are imagining it winning. Last year the same thing happened with Roma. You could not convince anyone that there was no way it was going to win. One of the problems is getting people to sit down and watch it, or any movie, in order to vote for it.

Oscar season can be be heartbreaking for those who watch it closely. The reason being, it doesn’t come down to nuanced choices, and a lot of time it has nothing to do with what is deserved and what it isn’t. No, it simply comes down to performances and films that thousands of people can agree on is best. Where we come from, who we are – these things inform how we interpret films and how we vote. It’s remarkable how different our preferences can be. You’re always looking for the one unifying thing.

With Best Picture, which is voted on by preferential ballot system, the film that wins has to be one people have an urgency to vote FOR. What is the reason they push that movie to the top of their ballot? Is it that they just love it the most? Is there some other reason? It’s hard to predict how that wave of sentiment towards or against any particular movie will go. We have our precursors that we use to give us an idea of where it’s headed. But even then the race can still turn up surprises, as happened with Moonlight, which didn’t win any of the big three guilds but still won Best Picture. The preferential ballot remains a mystery.

The rest of the categories are somewhat easier to predict, although as we saw last year with Best Actress, surprise wins can still turn up.

Either way, here are my current predictions:

Best Picture

Surest bets:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Parasite

1917

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Marriage Story

And then one or two films from the following list:

Ford V. Ferrari

Bombshell

Little Women

Dolemite is My Name

Knives Out

The Two Popes

BEST ACTOR

Surest bets:

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

And then two of these actors:

Christian Bale, Ford V. Ferrari

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

George MacKay, 1917

BEST ACTRESS

Surest Bets:

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

And then two of these:

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Surest Bets

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

And then one of:

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Wesley Snipes, Dolemite is My Name

Tracy Letts, Ford v Ferrari

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Surest Bets:

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

And then one of:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dolemite is My Name

Florence Pugh, Little Women

BEST DIRECTOR

Surest Bets:

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

But one of these could make it in:

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

James Mangold, Ford V. Ferrari

Safdie brothers, Uncut Gems

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Surest Bets:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho, Jin Won Han

And then two from the following:

Uncut Gems, The Safdie brothers

1917, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Sam Mendes

Dolemite is My Name, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

The Farewell, Lulu Wang

Ford V. Ferrari , Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth

Queen & Slim, Lena Waithe

Bombshell, Charles Randolph

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman, Steve Zaillian

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

Ford V. Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joker

The Irishman

Possible:

The Lighthouse

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

A Hidden Life

Ad Astra

Parasite

EDITING

Ford v Ferarri

The Irishman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joker

Parasite

Possible:

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Knives Out

Uncut Gems

Marriage Story

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

The Irishman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Ford V. Ferrari

Little Women

SOUND MIXING

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Rocketman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joker

Costume

Dolemite is My Name

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Little Women

Downton Abbey

Jojo Rabbit

SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferarri

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame

Joker

VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

The Irishman

The Aeronauts

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917

Marriage Story

Little Women

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

ORIGINAL SONG

Into the Unknown – frozen II

Spirit – The Lion King

Stand Up -Harriet

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

I’m Standing With You – Diane Warren

Makeup

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

ANIMATED FEATURE

Toy Story 4

Frozen II

Missing Link

The Lion King

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

For Sama

American Factory

Apollo 11

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Parasite, South Korea

Pain and Glory, Spain

Les Misérables, France

Atlantics, Senegal

Honeyland, North Macedonia