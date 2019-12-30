Despite the tight date constraints this year, Dr. Rob has once again built the Awards Daily Oscar Ballot to help us get a handle on the vagaries of the preferential ballot system. We get to see what Oscar voters face as they fill out their nominations ballot, and better understand what the accountants face as they tabulate the results. I can’t sum it up any better than Rob does in his instructions:

It’s that time of the year! Time to do our analyzing as to how the Academy will vote. The best way to understand why the Academy does what it does is to be faced with the same predicament. Now is your chance to vote as the academy members.

Awards Daily Simulated Oscar Ballot

This year, the ballot has been condensed to 6 categories. So, here are your instructions:

“Pretend you are an honorary member of the Academy, and you are asked to nominate films in their respective categories. Make your selections accordingly.”

You will follow the same rules as the Academy. Only the films on the Academy’s Reminder List are eligible for selection.

If you change your mind, submit an updated nomination form. Your last submission in each branch will be used.

Voting will be closed at 11PM (PST) on Monday, January 7.