We’re back at the Water Cooler on a holiday vacation. As such, we’ve had time to construct our list of the top 10 television shows of 2019. Joey, Megan, and Clarence each reveal their favorite shows of the year. Will there be an overlap between the three? What will emerge as their favorite shows of 2019? The team goes around the Water Cooler and justifies their reasoning behind each selection.

But first, it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten together. What media did we catch over the holiday week? And what did Joey think of his most anticipated movie of the holiday season, Cats?

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

