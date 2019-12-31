This awards season, for the first time ever, the Directors Guild and the Producers Guild will announce their nominations on the same day: next Tuesday, January 7 — the same day that Oscar ballots are due. By January 7, a good many Oscar voters will have turned in their ballots already. Ballots are sent to members on January 2, the day after New Year’s.

There are two main differences between the Producers Guild and the Academy. First, the Producers Guild do use the preferential ballot to find their winner, just as the Academy does — they are the only two groups that do. But the difference is that the PGA has ten nomination slots and ten nominees, while the Academy has five nomination slots and a varying number of nominees depending on how many films reach a certain threshold of support. In 2009 and 2010, the Academy had ten nomination slots and ten nominees. But in 2011, they shrunk it down to five slots.

The second big difference is that the Producers Guild is not full of members from different branches, but only one branch: producers. Of course, some producers do cross over as actors, directors, and writers, but in general, the Academy is singular in its combination of members from the various branches across different disciplines.

For the most part, the same films do sort of hit across the different guilds. Usually a film that wins Best Picture will show up pretty much everywhere. Building an industry consensus simply means that a lot of people will tend to like the same movies across the board. The HFPA, or Golden Globes, aren’t part of that consensus, though they do influence the perception that shifts the narrative.

When the critics unite behind one movie, they can also influence perception, as they have most definitely done with Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Though there are many films by women this year, there needed to be one strong consensus around just one of those movies and that movie has now been chosen; therefore, voters now know that if they want a movie directed by a woman to get in, it will have to be this one. Any votes for any other movies by women will split up the vote and none will get in, as happened last year.

Thus, I would expect that Little Women is a strong contender for both the Producers Guild and Oscar Best Picture because it takes a village. The only sticking point might be the movie itself — which is, despite what critics say, confusing to 50% of the people who see it. That should not hurt it when it comes to a preferential ballot nomination, however, as that rewards passion — and by the looks of it this film is inspiring passion, not to mention that it has a very big cast that includes Meryl Streep.

Before we look at the contenders, let’s take a quick look at how PGA has matched Oscar in the era of the preferential ballot:

2018

Green Book+

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

A Quiet Place

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

2017

The Shape of Water+

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Molly’s Game

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Wonder Woman

*Phantom Thread

2016

La La Land

Arrival

Deadpool

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight+

2015

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

Brooklyn

Ex Machina

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Sicario

Spotlight+

Straight Outta Compton

*Room

2014

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)+

American Sniper

Boyhood

Foxcatcher

Gone Girl

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Nightcrawler

The Theory of Everything

Whiplash

*Selma

2013

12 Years a Slave+ (TIE)

Gravity (TIE)

American Hustle

Blue Jasmine

Captain Phillips

Dallas Buyers Club

Her

Nebraska

Saving Mr. Banks

The Wolf of Wall Street

2012

Argo+

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Django Unchained

Les Misérables

Life of Pi

Lincoln

Moonrise Kingdom

Silver Linings Playbook

Skyfall

Zero Dark Thirty

*Amour

2011

The Artist+

Bridesmaids

The Descendants

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Help

Hugo

The Ides of March

Midnight in Paris

Moneyball

War Horse

*The Tree of Life

2010

The King’s Speech+

127 Hours

Black Swan

The Fighter

Inception

The Kids Are All Right

The Social Network

The Town

Toy Story 3

True Grit

*Winter’s Bone

2009

The Hurt Locker+

Avatar

District 9

An Education

Inglourious Basterds

Invictus

Precious

Star Trek

Up

Up in the Air

*The Blind Side, A Serious Man

It isn’t always the case that all of the Producers Guild nominees show up in Best Picture at the Oscars. We are now in our 10th year of the preferential ballot. While most of them do cross over — on average, 7 out of 8 or 9 — a few random titles have popped up here and there, and I would bet this has to do with the actors branch more than anything. Can the actors push a movie that the producers wouldn’t?

That said, I full expect the lineup — with ten nomination slots and ten nominees — to look something like this:

The surest bets:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino among producers

The Irishman — Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro among producers

Parasite — Bong Joon Ho among producers

1917 — Sam Mendes among producers

Joker — Todd Phillips among producers

Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi among producers

Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach among producers

Bombshell — Charlize Theron, Charles Randolph, Jay Roach among producers

Ford v Ferrari — James Mangold among producers

Little Women — Amy Pascal among producers

But one of these could bump one of those:

Hustlers — Lorene Scafaria, Jennifer Lopez, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay among producers

Knives Out — Rian Johnson among producers

Dolemite Is My Name — Eddie Murphy among producers

The Two Popes

Avengers: Endgame

Uncut Gems — Scott Rudin among producers

All ten obviously aren’t making it into the Oscars. Maybe nine will. Maybe eight will. Maybe seven will. Movies that don’t cross over do so because they don’t make it into the Oscar voters’ top five best of the year. I would not count out Little Women on that one — it will most definitely be the Girl Power vote without a doubt and will easily get in, even without Globe or SAG nods.

Our strongest films, though, are still those that hover around Best Director, and right now there appear to be six or seven on that score:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Parasite

1917

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Marriage Story

Can Greta Gerwig cut out one of these directors? I mean, honestly, with the praise from critics and the desire to get more women in, it’s possible. As I’ve been saying all along, the bar is set incredibly high because even when you start adding titles to this list, then you get to Ford v Ferrari, Bombshell (which has a ton of SAG noms), and The Two Popes (which is gathering steam). The internet gives a slightly skewed perception of how people really see Little Women, so it is a hard one to parse. The only thing that gets a movie in is passion, and if people have passion for Greta Gerwig’s success (regardless of the film she made), she, like many directors before her, will find a spot in the lineup.