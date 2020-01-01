We’ve almost reached the end of a very long road for the Oscars 2020. Voters will have one week, starting tomorrow, to fill out their ballots in their respective branches. Each branch is given five slots to choose from, and everyone is given five slots for Best Picture. By January 7th, the date the ballots are due, we will also know the five Directors Guild nominees and ten Producers Guild nominees. We’ll also have gotten through the Golden Globe awards, which are held this coming Sunday. There is no time to contemplate much. The films have made an impact or they haven’t.
Here are five take aways from my perspective:
- Studios showed up. In an era where studios are being criticized for not creating enough original content, they have come roaring back, whether you hear anything about it in entertainment coverage or not. While the studios do constantly make films aimed at adults, they have been hit and miss where the Best Picture race is concerned. This year, there are so many slam dunks from the major studios they have made a great counterexample to the rise of streaming content that threatens them. Universal with three of the year’s best, Sam Mendes’ 1917 manages to be both intimate and expansive, telling the story of a war that killed 40 million soldiers. In following the internal arc of the main character, the real time experience of that war and every other, is unforgettable. They also produced Melina Matsoukas’ risky and daring Queen & Slim, a film with an original voice, complex female lead, and hard-hitting subject matter, not to mention Jordan Peele’s Us, an original horror movie that made so much money it’s still in the top ten of the year and the only film that isn’t part of a franchise.
And yes, they also released Cats – which should be called the annual sacrifice for a frustrated film community that stifled about being told what they can and can’t criticize. Here, they have the one-two punch of a white guy, Tom Hooper and Taylor Swift, a woman the internet both loves and loathes all at once. It was like watching the cannibal scene in Midsommar watching critics luxuriate in their ability to finally cut loose. I suppose there must be one every year to release that pressure.
Sony came out with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s best film and maybe the best film of 2019. Wildly funny, with a haunting sense of the past at a time of a cultural crossroads, depicted so beautifully with a movie star on his way out accidentally coming in contact with the Manson murders. They also have Greta Gerwig’s Little Women which is catching a last minute wave but appears to be just the kind of thing audiences were looking for. And Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, both of these films, along with Once are making money.
Fox, which has merged with Disney, and has released Ford v Ferrari, which is, along with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, might be the most satisfying film of the year, or certainly one of them. This is a big, beautiful studio film like we rarely see anymore. They also have, with Fox Searchlight, Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi’s optimistic film about freedom against fascism, along with Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life, also about resisting fascism in a way only Malick could express.
And Warner Brothers has the billion dollar hit, Joker, which has managed to disrupt the status quo where superhero movies are concerned and has maybe broken a spell of sorts by making something that is unquestionably disturbing and brilliant all at once. They also have Just Mercy, which has landed on President Obama’s favorite films of 2019 list.
They are competing with the dazzling array from Netflix, A24, STX and Lionsgate – and turning out work that is just as good. That’s something to notice.
- Netflix has come to play. Even though Netflix had a major contender last year with Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, they are back with four of the year’s best films, with Martin Scorsese’s epic The Irishman about the lonely road of a hitman who sacrifices his relationship with his daughter for his relationship with the mob. Craig Brewer’s marvelous Dolemite is My Name about the spirit of entrepreneurship in the black community with Rudy Ray Moore’s rise as realized by the great Eddie Murphy in a career defining role. Fernando Meirelles The Two Popes, which is catching a last minute surge as more and more people see it and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which deconstructs his painful divorce.
- The internet is still the internet and there will be shitstorms. Where will they come from? What will they be about? Will the shortened season minimize them? Will the outcry about women push a film into the race? Will no films by women create yet more controversy? Why can’t the Oscars have a host? Because every joke comes under scrutiny to scan the collective for one offended person or many offended people and if they are offended all are offended and thus, the Academy will pay the price. Humor, at its best, is offensive. Otherwise why bother. And that’s exactly what they’ve done at the Oscars – fear of offending one person and therefore all people has eliminated the host, either because no one can pass the test of having lived a perfect life with perfect opinions, or because the jokes might potentially offend. You really have to be Ricky Gervais who is the Cats of awards hosts, meaning, he can offend liberally because he always does and doesn’t care. Twitter can’t touch him — they can try, as they often do — but ultimately in hiring him in the first place the Globes are basically saying, you know you want to watch this because it will be entertaining. Sure, we’re going to offend people and Twitter will implode but hey. The ratings will be jamming. The Academy can’t. There are too many careers on the line. They have thousands of members and those members will be held accountable for the past behavior of members and for whatever might tumble out of the mouths of potential Oscar hosts. So here we are. Listen to Twitter or ignore Twitter – it isn’t going anywhere and one could argue is part of the reason why Little Women landed on its feet and has a real shot at a nomination. Without Twitter, it might have not gotten the same kind of advocacy.
- Where will the Best Picture winner come from? Cannes, where Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite launched, Venice, where joker won the Golden Lion, Telluride where Marriage Story and Ford v Ferrari launched, or Toronto, where Knives Out launched and where Jojo Rabbit won the Audience Award? New York, where Irishman launched, or none of the above – late breaking films like 1917?
- History will be made if Parasite wins Best Picture, as it will be the first Foreign Language film to win in both the International Film Category and the Best Picture category. If The Irishman wins, that will be the first win for Netflix completely changing the game. If 1917 wins, it will be the first time a film after festival season won Best Picture since 2004’s Million Dollar Baby.
Can you think of any other major factors in play this year? Either way, it all starts tomorrow.