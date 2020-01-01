And yes, they also released Cats – which should be called the annual sacrifice for a frustrated film community that stifled about being told what they can and can’t criticize. Here, they have the one-two punch of a white guy, Tom Hooper and Taylor Swift, a woman the internet both loves and loathes all at once. It was like watching the cannibal scene in Midsommar watching critics luxuriate in their ability to finally cut loose. I suppose there must be one every year to release that pressure.

Sony came out with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s best film and maybe the best film of 2019. Wildly funny, with a haunting sense of the past at a time of a cultural crossroads, depicted so beautifully with a movie star on his way out accidentally coming in contact with the Manson murders. They also have Greta Gerwig’s Little Women which is catching a last minute wave but appears to be just the kind of thing audiences were looking for. And Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, both of these films, along with Once are making money.

Fox, which has merged with Disney, and has released Ford v Ferrari, which is, along with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, might be the most satisfying film of the year, or certainly one of them. This is a big, beautiful studio film like we rarely see anymore. They also have, with Fox Searchlight, Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi’s optimistic film about freedom against fascism, along with Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life, also about resisting fascism in a way only Malick could express.

And Warner Brothers has the billion dollar hit, Joker, which has managed to disrupt the status quo where superhero movies are concerned and has maybe broken a spell of sorts by making something that is unquestionably disturbing and brilliant all at once. They also have Just Mercy, which has landed on President Obama’s favorite films of 2019 list.

They are competing with the dazzling array from Netflix, A24, STX and Lionsgate – and turning out work that is just as good. That’s something to notice.