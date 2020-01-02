Tomorrow the American Society of Cinematographers will announce their five nominees. In general, the ASC and Oscar match up, nominees wise, on average either 4/5 or 5/5. They are a fairly reliable predictor because their membership isn’t that big. It’s close to the Academy’s Cinematographers branch. Wikipedia has the number at nearly 400 members.
The general consensus right now is that the following films will be the strongest contenders for cinematography nominations tomorrow:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Bob Richardson
Ford v Ferrari – Phedon Papamichael
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
1917 – Roger Deakins
Or then perhaps …
Jojo Rabbit – Mihai Malaimare Jr.
Parasite – Kyung-pyo Hong
Ad Astra – Hoyte van Hoytema
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Little Women – Yorick Le Saux
We will find out tomorrow – and get a pretty good idea of whether we’re on the right track or way off of it.