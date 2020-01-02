Tomorrow the American Society of Cinematographers will announce their five nominees. In general, the ASC and Oscar match up, nominees wise, on average either 4/5 or 5/5. They are a fairly reliable predictor because their membership isn’t that big. It’s close to the Academy’s Cinematographers branch. Wikipedia has the number at nearly 400 members.

The general consensus right now is that the following films will be the strongest contenders for cinematography nominations tomorrow:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Bob Richardson

Ford v Ferrari – Phedon Papamichael

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

1917 – Roger Deakins

Or then perhaps …

Jojo Rabbit – Mihai Malaimare Jr.

Parasite – Kyung-pyo Hong

Ad Astra – Hoyte van Hoytema

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Little Women – Yorick Le Saux

We will find out tomorrow – and get a pretty good idea of whether we’re on the right track or way off of it.