AwardsDaily’s contest for predicting the PGA and DGA is now open for business. Give it your best shot. The frontrunners right now for the DGA would be:

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Todd Phillips, Joker

And possibly:

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

James Mangold, Ford v Ferrari

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Fernando Meirelles, The Two Popes

Potential dark horse threats:

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Jay Roach, Bombshell

Lulu Wang, The Farewell

The Safdie brothers, Uncut Gems

And for the Producers Guild, the frontrunners are:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Parasite

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Marriage Story

Ford v Ferrari

And then two more from:

Little Women

Uncut Gems

Knives Out

Bombshell

The Two Popes

The Farewell

Give us your best shot:





