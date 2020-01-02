AwardsDaily’s contest for predicting the PGA and DGA is now open for business. Give it your best shot. The frontrunners right now for the DGA would be:
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Todd Phillips, Joker
And possibly:
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
James Mangold, Ford v Ferrari
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Fernando Meirelles, The Two Popes
Potential dark horse threats:
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Jay Roach, Bombshell
Lulu Wang, The Farewell
The Safdie brothers, Uncut Gems
And for the Producers Guild, the frontrunners are:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Parasite
Joker
Jojo Rabbit
Marriage Story
Ford v Ferrari
And then two more from:
Little Women
Uncut Gems
Knives Out
Bombshell
The Two Popes
The Farewell
Give us your best shot: