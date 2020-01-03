For Disney+ subscribers holding out to watch the 2019 live action reimagining of The Lion King, you’re in luck. Starting January 28, the film will be available to stream on the Disney+ service. That comes well after voting closes for the 92nd Academy Awards, but rest assured Disney has managed to get the film out there for voting bodies to consume.

The Lion King‘s reimagining famously provided a near shot-for-shot remake of the original Oscar-winning animated feature with a few exceptions. Critics were lukewarm on the film, but audiences adored it, giving it an “A” Cinemascore rating which helped it gross over $540 million in the US and another $1.1 billion internationally.

Interestingly enough, Disney did not submit the film for Best Animated Feature, perhaps sensing the tough competition brewing between their own Toy Story 4 and Frozen II as well as several other very worthy contenders. The Lion King did receive placement on three Oscar shortlists. Two songs from the film were recognized, “Never Too Late” and “Spirit,” as well as placement on the VFX short list.

Other voting bodies did include the film in the Animation categories. It contends for Best Animated Feature at this Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony. As Disney allows individual craftspersons to submit their own work, it received nominations in the animation categories at the Motion Picture Sound Editors guild and the Art Directors Guild.

Oscar nominations will be announced on Monday, January 13. The Lion King is now available on home video platforms.