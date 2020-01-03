The Golden Globes are finally here. You can find Awards Daily’s film predictions here. Team ADTV assembled to give their predictions on the TV categories. In the Drama series race, the main competition appears to be between Apple’s The Morning Show and HBO’s Succession. The Comedy race appears much clearer as Fleabag and Phoebe Waller-Bridge appear set to repeat earlier Emmy wins.

In the Limited Series race, the team is slightly split between HBO’s Emmy-winner Chernobyl and Netflix’s new player in the race Unbelievable.

