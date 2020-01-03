And the hits just keep on coming in the most rushed Oscar season we’ve ever lived through: the Writers Guild will announce their nominees on Monday. It is going to be one of those strange years because a few films will be noticeably absent — most importantly, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino has won the Oscar for screenplay twice, but has never been nominated by the WGA (as he’s not a member of the guild). In 1995, he beat WGA winner Four Weddings and a Funeral with Pulp Fiction, and in 2012 he beat WGA winner Zero Dark Thirty with Django Unchained. However, the competition in Original Screenplay is strong this year, namely with Bong Joon Ho for Parasite and Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story in the mix.

The strongest contenders in the Original Screenplay category, minus Tarantino, would be:

Parasite

1917

Marriage Story

Knives Out (or Ford v Ferrari)

The Two Popes (or Dolemite is My Name)

Not to mention:

Bombshell

Honey Boy

Queen & Slim

Uncut Gems

A Hidden Life

Us

And in the Adapted Screenplay category, it looks like:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Hustlers (or Just Mercy)

Then maybe:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Richard Jewell

It’s a crazy year. The Two Popes will be placed into Original Screenplay at the WGA, but it has been shifted to Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars and at BAFTA, and that puts it up against The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, and Little Women. It will not compete against those films at the WGA should it get nominated, although that means it would be vying against Parasite and Marriage Story.

By the way, The Farewell is also not eligible at the WGA.

