GALECA members who are AwardsDaily or former AwardsDaily staff: Ryan Adams, Joey Moser and Jazz Tangcay.

“The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, comprised of 260 mainly U.S. journalists covering film and television, has named its nominees for 2019’s finest movies, performances and more across a host of mainstream and LGBTQ-focused categories.”

FULL LIST OF 11TH DORIAN AWARDS NOMINATIONS

(Note: Categories with six or more contenders involve a tie)

Film of the Year

Hustlers

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Director of the Year

Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Film Performance of the Year — Actress

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Film Performance of the Year — Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

Song Kang-ho, Parasite

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Booksmart

End of the Century

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rocketman

Foreign Language Film of the Year

The Atlantics

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Farewell

Screenplay of the Year

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Documentary of the Year

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

One Child Nation

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

Circus of Books

Gay Chorus Deep South

The Gospel of Eureka

5B

Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street

Visually Striking Film of the Year

Midsommar

1917

The Lighthouse

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Unsung Film of the Year

Booksmart

Her Smell

Gloria Bell

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Waves

Campy Flick of the Year

Cats

Greta

Knives Out

Ma

Serenity

The “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

Roman Griffin Davis

Kaitlyn Dever

Beanie Feldstein

Florence Pugh

Hunter Schafer

Wilde Wit of the Year

(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Dan Levy

Billy Porter

Randy Rainbow

Taika Waititi

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Wilde Artist of the Decade (Special Accolade)

Lady Gaga

Greta Gerwig

Ryan Murphy

Billy Porter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge