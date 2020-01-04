You’ve heard Megan, Joey and me list our Best of 2019 TV through the most recent Water Cooler Podcast. Now, it’s time for you to get to know the newest members of Team ADTV through their personal choices for the best in 2019 television. Over the past few months, we’ve been joined by Kevin Dillon, Shadan Larki, and Ben Morris for interviews and general pieces about television and the upcoming Emmy season. We are thrilled to have them join our team and definitely look forward to their increasing contributions as the 2020 Emmy season kicks off!

So, here are their personal choices for the best that 2019 television had to offer. You can see there are definitely some similarities, but there are unique choices that, I think, beautifully highlight their own individual tastes.

Kevin Dillon

Fleabag Watchmen Succession Mindhunter The Other Two When They See Us Barry Pose Chernobyl Schitt’s Creek

Shadan Larki

Succession The Crown Schitt’s Creek Fleabag When They See Us Chernobyl Barry Fosse/Verdon Pose Unbelievable

Ben Morris

Fleabag Chernobyl Barry Watchmen Russian Doll Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Bojack Horseman Unbelievable The Quintessential Quintuplets