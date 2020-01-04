You’ve heard Megan, Joey and me list our Best of 2019 TV through the most recent Water Cooler Podcast. Now, it’s time for you to get to know the newest members of Team ADTV through their personal choices for the best in 2019 television. Over the past few months, we’ve been joined by Kevin Dillon, Shadan Larki, and Ben Morris for interviews and general pieces about television and the upcoming Emmy season. We are thrilled to have them join our team and definitely look forward to their increasing contributions as the 2020 Emmy season kicks off!
So, here are their personal choices for the best that 2019 television had to offer. You can see there are definitely some similarities, but there are unique choices that, I think, beautifully highlight their own individual tastes.
Kevin Dillon
- Fleabag
- Watchmen
- Succession
- Mindhunter
- The Other Two
- When They See Us
- Barry
- Pose
- Chernobyl
- Schitt’s Creek
Shadan Larki
- Succession
- The Crown
- Schitt’s Creek
- Fleabag
- When They See Us
- Chernobyl
- Barry
- Fosse/Verdon
- Pose
- Unbelievable
Ben Morris
- Fleabag
- Chernobyl
- Barry
- Watchmen
- Russian Doll
- Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
- Bojack Horseman
- Unbelievable
- The Quintessential Quintuplets