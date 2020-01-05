The Hollywood Reporter ran down the list of VFX contenders off the short list from last night’s bake-off. In it, the following, “Captain Marvel‘s team of potential nominees includes Janelle Croshaw Ralla, the only woman featured in this year’s shortlist of contenders. To date, only two women have won Oscars in visual effects.”

The historically male category could see the rare female nominee if Captain Marvel makes it in for VFX. The event was recapped in the piece as well, making special note of how common de-aging effects now are in film.

“Voters were also walked through the varying techniques, including de-aging and digital character work, used in VFX-extensive adventures including Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel; Alita: Battle Angel; as well as Terminator: Dark Fate and Rise of Skywalker — both of which featured de-aged characters with looks from earlier films in their respective franchises, which were past VFX Oscar winners.”

Additionally, the piece summarizes the makeup bake-off held earlier.