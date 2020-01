Tonight is the big night. Many of the categories feel wide open, though a general consensus has emerged.

Red Carpet roll out at 3 p.m. Pacific. And away we go.

Update: Awards order from our good twitter pal TheMSMaven (@franster23)

Actress in a limited series or TV movie

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Actress in a TV series – musical/comedy

Actress in a TV series – drama

Actor in a TV series – drama

TV series – drama

Supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Original score

Original song

Actor – comedy/musical

Supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Animated film

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Screenplay

Foreign film

TV series – comedy

Actor in a TV series – musical/comedy

Film director

Miniseries or TV movie

Actress in a film – comedy/musical

Best film – comedy/musical

Actor – drama

Actress – drama

Best film – drama