It is really hard to fathom that this reality is at last upon us. It’s shocking that both these nominations are being announced on the same day, and probably roughly at the same time, give or take. We’ll have them as soon as they drop but it’s going to be a shock followed by a series of aftershocks to have them cascade on the same day, especially considering that Oscar ballots will be crisscrossing Hollywood via submit clicks and courier treks on the very same day, January 7. Like tomorrow.

These things don’t usually rain down right on top of each other. Ideally they are spaced and stacked so that one informs the other, and gradually build perception and consensus, with time to catch our breath. But tomorrow they could splatter every which way, and no one knows how the pieces will land. I have a little bit of an organization disorder. I need my awards pieces all lined up neatly and predictably. But this is a mess. And if it ain’t, it’ll do ’til the mess gets here.

I will first run through a quickie preview of each and then give my predictions, more or less.

The Directors Guild has 16,000 members, according to Wikipedia. In general, we look at DGA as the best Best Picture predictor in terms of nominations. Whoever ends up winning the DGA award doesn’t necessarily win the Oscar for Best Director, but having that powerful guild nomination is important. For this, we’re still looking at Ye Olde Driving Miss Daisy stat when it comes to the scarcity of films that have won without a DGA nomination. It probably will happen again at some point but it hasn’t since 1989.

Either way, I expect that the DGA five might bring at least one surprise, but for the most part, we’re looking at:

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – One of the most influential directors in American film, Tarantino has yet to win Best Director. He’s an easy call to get in for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a wildly entertaining, melancholy look at the past. Tarantino gives his audience the benefit of the doubt and has made a movie about a history that savvy audiences are expected not only to know about, but for many voters to have lived though. He’s been nominated twice for the DGA for Pulp Fiction and for Inglourious Basterds.

Sam Mendes, 1917 – Precisely twenty years after his last win with American Beauty, only this time it’s the internal arc of a soldier who must deliver news to save thousands of lives. It is a story about a terrible war that changed everything. Rather than tell the story of the war, Mendes focuses tightly on the face of his protagonist, the marvelous George McKay. He’s been nominated once and won once at the DGA for American Beauty.

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman – With this, his latest film Scorsese once again decides to lead where others will follow, chasing a challenge of technology to see if he could tell whole stories using the same actors. Working from a masterful script by Steve Zaillian Scorsese unwinds the story of a hitman’s life with one long look back at what he was asked to do and what it cost him in the end. The awards race tends to flatten our experience of films as art so that we look only at them as winners or losers. And that’s a shame for a movie like this because it asks much from its viewer, not just the running time but also to watch Scorsese work as a director with free reign to do what he wanted to do. Scorsese has been nominated by the DGA for narrative FILM 8 times. Nominated for Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas – he finally won for The Departed.

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite – The Korean film that has taken the town by storm and is really just one of the best written, acted and directed films of the year. No one really knows how many Oscars it will be nominated for or how many it will win but it is the one everyone has been talking about. Why, because it says so much and cuts so deep. It’s funny and tragic all at once. It exposes the hypocrisy in our cultural structure – the lies we tell ourselves about the lives we live. This will be the first big consensus test for this film, which thus far earned a SAG ensemble nomination from 2,000 voters. Here, it will need a lot more than that to have seen it for him to make it in, but it seems a certainty.

The fifth slot seems destined for Todd Phillips for Joker, the billion dollar baby that seems to also say so much about right now. How lost and helpless so many feel. How rage is cultivated. How disconnected we are from our government. As violent as it is, as hard to watch as it is, to does seem to be a reflection of what we might see if we pointed a mirror at ourselves right now. It seems an easy call to predict Phillips, since Joker keeps hitting all of the necessary markers.

Whom else might crack the top five? Can James Mangold possibly make it in for Ford v Ferrari? Wouldn’t that be fantastic? Easily one of the best directed films of the year – and a crowdpleaser. Another possibility is Greta Gerwig if there are enough women who want to ensure a woman breaks through. Also, people seem to really love the movie and it’s going to make a lot of money.

Taika Waititi could get in for Jojo Rabbit, depending on how popular that film turns out to be – right now we just don’t know.

And last but not least Noah Baumbach has a shot for the very popular Marriage Story. It will just depend on how many people — by the thousands — like these last movies as to whether or not they’ll find their way onto the top ten.

The Producers Guild doesn’t have as many members as the DGA (SAG is still the biggest, with 150,000). And they have ten nomination slots, so it should not be THAT hard. We expect that to go, as follows:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

1917

Parasite

The Irishman

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Marriage Story

Ford v Ferrari

Little Women

Knives Out or Bombshell

Also possible:

The Two Popes

Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Dolemite is My Name

We’ll find out tomorrow. And we’re half-way home.