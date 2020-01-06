Schitt’s Creek returns this week with its sixth and final season. It took a long time for the Television Academy to embrace the independent Canadian comedy, despite the presence of two of the biggest names working in modern comedy. But they finally recognized it last year. Critics’ Choice, who nominated it for Comedy Series last year, went bigger this year, nominating all four leads. And the Screen Actors Guild Awards recognized the cast as well as Catherine O’Hara individually this year.

I lay all that out to show that the industry has finally recognized the greatness of this little start-up comedy wonder. As it enters its final season, is the stage set for actual wins? Based on the four episodes I’ve screened thus far, I can say that the quality is certainly there.

The main arc of the sixth season is the wedding of David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid). This will likely prove the emotional construct of what’s reported to be a very emotional finale. And in the episodes I’ve seen thus far, it certainly provides moments of great comedy, particularly when trying to find a wedding venue.

But the greatest treasure of the show remains Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG nominee Catherine O’Hara. Her season six performance is flawless, a descend into madness and back as she rebounds from the failure of her low budget horror flick The Crowening. I won’t say how that situation evolves, but it does provide some fairly sharp commentary for a Netflix-like service called “Interflix.” Subsequent episodes give O’Hara significantly meaty material, and frankly, she soars with it.

Frankly, everyone in the cast is very strong this final time at bat. I would also look out for Dan Levy to maybe finally get some kind of recognition for his sharply comedic performance. I’d also like to see some nominations for writing as well as it remains focused and hilarious. There’s a sense that the series coming to a close, and the series appears to be leaving on very strong footing. I anxiously await the end of this heart-tugging and laugh-out-loud comedy masterpiece.

And I’m also incredibly sad about it too. Duh.

Schitt’s Creek premieres tomorrow night at 9pm on PopTV.