The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has spoken! The 2020 Golden Globe Awards winners and ceremony are in the books. So, we round the water cooler to dish the winners, non-winners, and the show itself. We talk about Ricky Gervais and the most memorable speeches. Plus, what happened backstage in the press room? Finally, we forecast what these wins mean for future awards conversations.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!