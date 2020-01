BONG JOON HO

Parasite

(Neon)

Mr. Bong’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Park Min Chul

First Assistant Director: Kim Seong Sik

SAM MENDES

1917

(Universal Pictures)

Mr. Mendes’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Callum McDougall, Hannah Godwin

First Assistant Director: Michael Lerman

Second Assistant Director: Joey Coughlin

MARTIN SCORSESE

The Irishman

(Netflix)

Mr. Scorsese’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: John A. Machione, Carla Raij

First Assistant Director: David Webb

Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks

Second Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares

Additional Second Assistant Director: Ryan Robert Howard

Location Manager: Kip Myers

QUENTIN TARANTINO

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

(Columbia Pictures)

Mr. Tarantino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Georgia Kacandes, Nathan Kelly

First Assistant Director: William Paul Clark

Second Assistant Director: Christopher T. Sadler

Second Second Assistant Director: Brendan “Bear” Lee

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Debbie Chung, Katie Pruitt

TAIKA WAITITI

Jojo Rabbit

(Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Mr. Waititi’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Václav Mottl, Pavel Voráček

First Assistant Director: Mark Taylor

Second Assistant Director: Martina Götthansová

Second Second Assistant Director: Martina Frimelová

The nominees for OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2019 are (in alphabetical order):

MATI DIOP

Atlantics

(Netflix)

Ms. Diop’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Vincent Prades

ALMA HAR’EL

Honey Boy

(Amazon Studios)

Ms. Har’el’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Grace

First Assistant Director: Sean Vawter

Second Assistant Director: Colin Flaherty

Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Balboa

MELINA MATSOUKAS

Queen & Slim

(Universal Pictures)

Ms. Matsoukas’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Pamela Hirsch, Max Berryhill (Los Angeles Unit)

First Assistant Directors: HH Cooper, Joe Suarez (Los Angeles Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: James Roque, Johnny Recher (Los Angeles Unit)

Second Second Assistant Directors: Sumner Boissiere, Tami Kumin (Ohio Unit)

TYLER NILSON &MICHAEL SCHWARTZ

The Peanut Butter Falcon

(Roadside Attractions)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Manu Gargi

First Assistant Director: James Grayford

Second Assistant Director: Dee Jones

Second Second Assistant Director: Michael McKay

JOE TALBOT

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

(A24 Films)

Mr. Talbot’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Natalie Teter

First Assistant Director: Hilton J. Day

Second Assistant Director: Dominic Martin

Second Second Assistant Director: Jeremiah Kelleher

Additional Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Gilbert