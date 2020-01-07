Film Independent celebrated their 2020 35th Annual Independent Spirit Awards nominees on Saturday, January 4, at a brunch held at BOA Steakhouse on Sunset Boulevard. The event celebrated not only this year’s crop of independent film nominees but also the spirit of independent filmmaking. Attendees included Parasite director Boon Joon-ho and co-star Song Kang-ho, independent film legend Sally Kirkland, and nominees Alfre Woodard, Olivia Wilde, Mary Kay Place, Karen Allen, and many more.

“Today we celebrate the most talented emerging writers, producers and directors, working in fiction as well as non-fiction,” said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. “Year-round, Film Independent is fiercely committed to champion inclusion, equality and diversity.”

During the event, awards totaling $125,000 of unrestricted grant money were distributed. Grant winners included the following:

Bonnie Award: Kelly Reichardt

Producers Award: Mollye Asher

Someone To Watch Award: Rashaad Ernesto Green

Truer Than Fiction Award: Nadia Shihab

The 2020 Film Independent Sprit Awards will be held Saturday, February 8, on the beach in Santa Monica and broadcast live on IFC at 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET.