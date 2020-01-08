We may be in the midst of Oscar season, but our beloved Emmys will be back soon enough!

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 20, 2020 on ABC, the network announced Wednesday during the TCA winter press tour.

The awards ceremony honoring the year’s best in television will be broadcast live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 5 p.m PST. Nominations for awards will be announced on July 14.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, honoring artistic and technical achievements, will take place over two consecutive nights on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, according to a press release issued be the Television Academy on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Producers for the program have not been announced. Last year’s show went without a host and drew the smallest Emmys audience ever. It remains to be seen if the 2020 broadcast will have a host.

The Emmy season for the 2020 broadcast runs from June 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020.