We did a slew of contests and we’ll list the winners here. We’ll be giving out prizes for the Golden Globes winners but for the others – there are just too many smart people out there.

Here are the winners who got 11 right predicting the Golden Globes:

Sontag Glick

Patrick Simone

Anthony Ladd

Michael Graham

Please send an email to claim your prize!

Let’s start with DGA – here are the rare few who nailed DGA 5/5

Jorge Flores

JOSHUA LOCKLAIR

Raffi Handian

Simone Fabriziani

Josh Parker

William Denton

Mr Klein

Adam Kelley

Mason Woo

Steven Short

Alan Wong

Alex Donca

Zach Barclay

Abdullah Nahiyan

Greg Feasel

Al Robinson

Barton Randall

John Zampino

Armando Roque

Julie Feucht

Tyler Jones

Andrew Rodgers

On to PGA — here are those people who got 10/10 for Feature:

David DiMiele

Keir Basilio

Arthur Carlson

Michael Lewis

Lars-Birger Ernudd

James Reid

Peter Varsics

Zach Rosenthal

Avazbek Ermatov

Jorge Flores

Justin K

Spencer Higham

Patrick Cassano

Yvan Briere

Lenny Ginise

Rob Rosenberg

Alexis Osorio

Simone Fabriziani

Drew Wendt

Ben Noyes

Daniel Rosenberg

Andrew Rosenthal

Jorge Arce

João Zacharias

Bob Salera

Ajay Singh

Elvis Rodrigues

Tero Heikkinen

William Denton

Adam Kelley

Ryan Steinke

Raw Remy

Christophe Evans Chalamet

Joseph Mirro

Zachary Gilbert

Bill Levin

Ashwin Pinto

Cornell Smith

Christopher Douglas

Robert Moore

Anthony Gross

Ina Hark

John Zampino

Maria Rivera

Julie Feucht

Jeremy Neckers

Jeffrey Filiault

Elvis Kiarie

Andrew Rodgers

Sergio Bastos

Robert Appleton

John Attridge

Steve Eckman

billy m

And finally, those who nailed PGA animated 5/5:

William Mann

Raffi Handian

Flavio Pamplona

Richard Balfe

Paul Clifford

Daniel B.

Mike Meyers

Greg Something

Bradley Coulson

Renard B.

Christophe Evans Chalamet

Steven Short

Alan Wong

Moncho Vader

Beau Bratcher

Cornell Smith

Abdullah Nahiyan

Jason Flinkstrom

Gustavo Cruz

Jeremy Neckers

Joshua Akin

Sergio Bastos

Moving on to WGA — here are those who nailed 9/10:

Raphael Aguiar

Patrick Cassano

Christopher Evans Chalamet

Jason Flinkstrom

Randall Gerber

Zachary Gilbert

Atif Hussain

John Jacobs

James Reid

Ess Wes