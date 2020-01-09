Fargo is back!

Chris Rock stars in Season 4 of the anthology series which premiered its new season during FX’s Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation.

This latest season is set in the 1950s Chicago, giving creator Noah Hawley and the cast the chance to embrace period costumes, the perfectly tailored suits and epic hats showcased in the trailer are reason enough to be intrigued by this season. Fargo Season 4 also tells a more diverse story than previous anthologies, focusing on two American crime syndicates as they struggle to keep the peace.

Joining Rock in the cast are Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, and Jason Schwartzman.

Fargo Season 4 premieres April 19 on FX with two new episodes. Watch the trailer below: