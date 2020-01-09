LGBTQ CRITICS SOCIETY NAME ‘PARASITE’ BEST PICTURE

‘POSE,’ ‘FLEABAG,’ AND LADY GAGA ALSO REIGN SUPREME

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2020—Hollywood, CA – And the proverbial envelope, please! GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, comprised of 260 mainly U.S. journalists covering film and television, has named its final-round choics for 2019’s finest movies, performances and more across a host of mainstream and LGBTQ-focused categories.

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite gobbled up five wins, including Film of the Year, Director and Screenplay. Renée Zellweger took Performance of the Year—Actress for Judy), with Antonio Banderas the top choice in the Actor race. The Society’s Rising Star of the year: Florence Pugh (Little Women).

FULL LIST OF 11TH DORIAN AWARD WINNERS (noted in bold and with an *asterisk)

Film of the Year

Hustlers

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

Pain and Glory



*Parasite



Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Director of the Year



Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

*Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Film Performance of the Year — Actress



Awkwafina, The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Alfre Woodard, Clemency



*Renée Zellweger, Judy

Film Performance of the Year — Actor

*Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory



Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women



*Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers



Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

*Song Kang-ho, Parasite

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Booksmart

End of the Century

Pain and Glory



*Portrait of a Lady on Fire



Rocketman

Foreign Language Film of the Year

The Atlantics

Pain and Glory



*Parasite



Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Farewell

Screenplay of the Year

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story



*Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite



Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Documentary of the Year

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama



*Honeyland



One Child Nation

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

Circus of Books

Gay Chorus Deep South

The Gospel of Eureka

5B



*Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street

Visually Striking Film of the Year ** TIE



Midsommar



*1917



The Lighthouse

Parasite

*Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Unsung Film of the Year

*Booksmart



Her Smell

Gloria Bell

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Waves

Campy Flick of the Year

*Cats



Greta

Knives Out

Ma

Serenity

TV Drama of the Year

Chernobyl

Euphoria



*Pose



Succession

Unbelievable

TV Comedy of the Year

*Fleabag



The Other Two

PEN15

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

TV Performance of the Year — Actor

Bill Hader, Barry

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us



*Billy Porter, Pose



Jeremy Strong, Succession

TV Performance of the Year — Actress

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Mj Rodriguez, Pose



*Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag



Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year

Euphoria

The Other Two



*Pose



Schitt’s Creek

Tales of the City

Unsung TV Show of the Year

Gentleman Jack

On Becoming a God in Central Florida



*The Other Two



PEN15

Years and Years

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Rachel Maddow Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



*Leaving Neverland

TV Musical Performance of the Year

*Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, “Shallow,” The 91 st Academy Awards



Lizzo, “Truth Hurts,” VMAs 2019

Megan Mullally, “The Man That Got Way,” Will & Grace

Annie Murphy, “A Little Bit Alexis,” Schitt’s Creek

Michelle Williams, “Who’s Got the Pain?,” Fosse/Verdon

Campy TV Show of the Year

American Horror Story 1984

Big Little Lies

RuPaul’s Drag Race



*The Politician



Riverdale



The “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

Roman Griffin Davis

Kaitlyn Dever

Beanie Feldstein



*Florence Pugh



Hunter Schafer

Wilde Wit of the Year

(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Dan Levy

Billy Porter

Randy Rainbow

Taika Waititi

*Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Wilde Artist of the Decade (Special Accolade)

*Lady Gaga

Greta Gerwig

Ryan Murphy

Billy Porter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Timeless Star (Career achievement award)

*Catherine O’Hara

“GALECA members strive to determine the best cinematic experiences through the distinct LGBTQ lens, and this year was particularly rich in options,” said GALECA President Diane Anderson-Minshall, Editorial Director of The Advocate. “Yet when director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite practically swept our awards roster with five wins, I was not surprised. The dynamic, darkly comic drama about a poor family conniving to live the good life speaks to the times we live in, with vivid commentary on class, inequity and even climate change. Parasite is a perfect film for the Trump era.”

Among the professional LGBTQ journalists group’s trademark categories, Booksmart scored as Unsung Film of the Year, while Cats took the group’s semi-dubious, if affectionate, Campy Flick of the Year category.

With the Society’s recent move to spin off its television categories with a separate ceremony starting this August, the Dorians’ TV categories came with a somewhat truncated eligibility window of January 1 through November 1.

FX’s Pose again won TV Drama of the Year and LGBTQ TV Drama for the second year—and its star Billy Porter took another Dorian win as well—while Comedy Central’s The Other Two was named best Unsung TV Show. Amazon’s Fleabag was anointed TV Comedy of the Year, with star-creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge reigning as TV Performance of the Year—Actress and Wilde Wit of the Year.

Lady Gaga wowed GALECA’s members in a special vote as Wilde Artist of the Decade. Gaga’s duet with Bradley Cooper on “Shallow” at last year’s Oscars also counted with the groupas the TV Musical Performance of the Year.

As previously announced, Olivia Wilde, the first-time director of Booksmart, will be receiving a special honor at the group’s Dorian Awards Winners Toast, which will be held brunchtime Sunday, February 2, in Los Angeles, before football fever kicks in. The invitation-only event will include a raise of the glass to Wilde, named GALECA’s Wilde Artist of the Year.

GALECA, formed in 2009, aims to generate camaraderie and solidarity in an unsettling media environment, champion constructive film and television criticism and elevate the craft of entertainment journalism. Via panels, screenings and our annual Dorian Awards, GALECA also strives to remind at-risk youth, bullies and bigots that the world looks to the Q eye for leads on great, unique movies and TV. And how would the world fare without knowing what’s campy?

GALECA is a proud core member of CGEM: Critics Groups for Equality in Media.

