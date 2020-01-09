LGBTQ CRITICS SOCIETY NAME ‘PARASITE’ BEST PICTURE
‘POSE,’ ‘FLEABAG,’ AND LADY GAGA ALSO REIGN SUPREME
Thursday, Jan. 8, 2020—Hollywood, CA – And the proverbial envelope, please! GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, comprised of 260 mainly U.S. journalists covering film and television, has named its final-round choics for 2019’s finest movies, performances and more across a host of mainstream and LGBTQ-focused categories.
South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite gobbled up five wins, including Film of the Year, Director and Screenplay. Renée Zellweger took Performance of the Year—Actress for Judy), with Antonio Banderas the top choice in the Actor race. The Society’s Rising Star of the year: Florence Pugh (Little Women).
FULL LIST OF 11TH DORIAN AWARD WINNERS (noted in bold and with an *asterisk)
Film of the Year
- Hustlers
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood
- Pain and Glory
- *Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Director of the Year
- Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory
- Greta Gerwig, Little Women
- *Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Film Performance of the Year — Actress
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong’o, Us
- Alfre Woodard, Clemency
- *Renée Zellweger, Judy
Film Performance of the Year — Actor
- *Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- *Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
- Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood
- *Song Kang-ho, Parasite
LGBTQ Film of the Year
- Booksmart
- End of the Century
- Pain and Glory
- *Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Rocketman
Foreign Language Film of the Year
- The Atlantics
- Pain and Glory
- *Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- The Farewell
Screenplay of the Year
- Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
- *Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite
- Greta Gerwig, Little Women
- Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Documentary of the Year
- American Factory
- Apollo 11
- For Sama
- *Honeyland
- One Child Nation
LGBTQ Documentary of the Year
- Circus of Books
- Gay Chorus Deep South
- The Gospel of Eureka
- 5B
- *Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
Visually Striking Film of the Year ** TIE
- Midsommar
- *1917
- The Lighthouse
- Parasite
- *Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Unsung Film of the Year
- *Booksmart
- Her Smell
- Gloria Bell
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- Waves
Campy Flick of the Year
- *Cats
- Greta
- Knives Out
- Ma
- Serenity
TV Drama of the Year
- Chernobyl
- Euphoria
- *Pose
- Succession
- Unbelievable
TV Comedy of the Year
- *Fleabag
- The Other Two
- PEN15
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
TV Performance of the Year — Actor
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- *Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
TV Performance of the Year — Actress
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- *Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
LGBTQ TV Show of the Year
- Euphoria
- The Other Two
- *Pose
- Schitt’s Creek
- Tales of the City
Unsung TV Show of the Year
- Gentleman Jack
- On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- *The Other Two
- PEN15
- Years and Years
TV Current Affairs Show of the Year
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- The Rachel Maddow Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- *Leaving Neverland
TV Musical Performance of the Year
- *Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, “Shallow,” The 91st Academy Awards
- Lizzo, “Truth Hurts,” VMAs 2019
- Megan Mullally, “The Man That Got Way,” Will & Grace
- Annie Murphy, “A Little Bit Alexis,” Schitt’s Creek
- Michelle Williams, “Who’s Got the Pain?,” Fosse/Verdon
Campy TV Show of the Year
- American Horror Story 1984
- Big Little Lies
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- *The Politician
- Riverdale
The “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award
- Roman Griffin Davis
- Kaitlyn Dever
- Beanie Feldstein
- *Florence Pugh
- Hunter Schafer
Wilde Wit of the Year
(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)
- Dan Levy
- Billy Porter
- Randy Rainbow
- Taika Waititi
- *Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Wilde Artist of the Decade (Special Accolade)
- *Lady Gaga
- Greta Gerwig
- Ryan Murphy
- Billy Porter
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Timeless Star (Career achievement award)
- *Catherine O’Hara
“GALECA members strive to determine the best cinematic experiences through the distinct LGBTQ lens, and this year was particularly rich in options,” said GALECA President Diane Anderson-Minshall, Editorial Director of The Advocate. “Yet when director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite practically swept our awards roster with five wins, I was not surprised. The dynamic, darkly comic drama about a poor family conniving to live the good life speaks to the times we live in, with vivid commentary on class, inequity and even climate change. Parasite is a perfect film for the Trump era.”
Among the professional LGBTQ journalists group’s trademark categories, Booksmart scored as Unsung Film of the Year, while Cats took the group’s semi-dubious, if affectionate, Campy Flick of the Year category.
With the Society’s recent move to spin off its television categories with a separate ceremony starting this August, the Dorians’ TV categories came with a somewhat truncated eligibility window of January 1 through November 1.
FX’s Pose again won TV Drama of the Year and LGBTQ TV Drama for the second year—and its star Billy Porter took another Dorian win as well—while Comedy Central’s The Other Two was named best Unsung TV Show. Amazon’s Fleabag was anointed TV Comedy of the Year, with star-creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge reigning as TV Performance of the Year—Actress and Wilde Wit of the Year.
Lady Gaga wowed GALECA’s members in a special vote as Wilde Artist of the Decade. Gaga’s duet with Bradley Cooper on “Shallow” at last year’s Oscars also counted with the groupas the TV Musical Performance of the Year.
As previously announced, Olivia Wilde, the first-time director of Booksmart, will be receiving a special honor at the group’s Dorian Awards Winners Toast, which will be held brunchtime Sunday, February 2, in Los Angeles, before football fever kicks in. The invitation-only event will include a raise of the glass to Wilde, named GALECA’s Wilde Artist of the Year.
