After being delayed by four days, the 2020 Directors Guild of America nominations for television in comedy and drama series are now available. This follows Monday’s announcement of other television categories, including limited series direction, which are also included below. The delay was “due to a re-vote related to a newly implemented electronic entry submissions process,” according to the DGA.

The 72nd annual DGA Awards will take place on Saturday, January 25.

Here are your 2020 nominees:

DRAMA SERIES

NICOLE KASSELL

Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” (HBO)

Ms. Kassell’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt, Joseph E. Iberti

First Assistant Director: Keri Bruno

Second Assistant Directors: Lisa Zugschwerdt, Ben White

Second Second Assistant Director: Jessie Sasser White

MARK MYLOD

Succession, “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)

Mr. Mylod’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Tyson Bidner, Gabrielle Mahon

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas

Second Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte

DAVID NUTTER

Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks” (HBO)

MIGUEL SAPOCHNIK

Game of Thrones, “The Long Night”(HBO)

STEPHEN WILLIAMS

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

Mr. Williams’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt, Joseph E. Iberti

First Assistant Director: Kayse Goodell

Second Assistant Director: Ben White

COMEDY SERIES

DAN ATTIAS

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s the Sixties, Man!” (Prime Video)

Mr. Attias’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Nadia Paine (Oklahoma Unit)

First Assistant Directors: Jesse Nye, Steve Love (Oklahoma Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: Natasha Rivera, Jason Inman (Oklahoma Unit)

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker

Second Second Assistant Director: Lincoln Major

Location Managers: Amanda Burbank, Jose Guerrero, Nick Thomason

BILL HADER

Barry, “ronny/lily” (HBO)

Mr. Hader’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Aida Rodgers

First Assistant Director: Gavin Kleintop

Second Assistant Director: Kevin Zelman

Second Second Assistant Director: Heather Kehayas

Additional Second Assistant Director: Mikaela Mathern

DAVID MANDEL

Veep, “Veep” (HBO)

Mr. Mandel’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Assistant Director: Emily Hogan

Second Second Assistant Directors: Ismael Jimenez, Chalis Romero

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Phil Banks, Zach Davenport, Alexis Dvorak, Phil Goodrich, Christina Lee, Emily Neumann

AMY SHERMAN PALLADINO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (Prime Video)

Ms. Sherman Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Nadia Paine

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Director: Luca Waldman

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker

Second Second Assistant Director: Lincoln Major

Location Managers: Amanda Burbank, Jose Guerrero, Nick Thomason,

DANIEL PALLADINO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio” (Prime Video)

Mr. Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Dhana Rivera Gilbert

First Assistant Director: Jesse Nye

Second Assistant Director: Natasha Rivera

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker

Second Second Assistant Director: Lincoln Major

Location Managers: Amanda Burbank, Jose Guerrero, Nick Thomason

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

Ava DuVernay

When They See Us (Netflix)

DuVernay’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: John P. Fedynich, Amy Kaufman

First Assistant Director: H.H. Cooper

Second Assistant Director: Jamiyl Campbell

Second Second Assistant Director: Amrita Kundu

Additional Second Assistant Director: Kyler Griffin

Location Manager: Charlynne J. Hopson

Vince Gilligan

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Gilligan’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Robin Le Chanu, Charles Newirth

First Assistant Director: John Wildermuth

Second Assistant Director: Katy Galow

Second Second Assistant Director: Nathan E. Davis

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Melissa Bosco-Laude, Chad Goyette

Thomas Kail

Fosse/Verdon, “Nowadays” (FX Networks)

Kail’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay

First Assistant Director: Deanna Leslie Kelly

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

Johan Renck

Chernobyl (HBO)

Minkie Spiro

Fosse/Verdon, “All I Care About Is Love” (FX Networks)

Spiro’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay

First Assistant Director: Marcos González Palma

Second Assistant Director: Steven Lafferty

Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

Jessica Yu

Fosse/Verdon, “Glory” (FX Networks)

Yu’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay

First Assistant Director: Deanna Leslie Kelly

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

JAMES BURROWS (‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ – Directed by)

ANDY FISHER (‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ – Directed by)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Martin Pasetta Jr., Sara Niimi

Stage Managers: John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Harvey Levine, Doug Tobin, Richard Silva, Jenny Nolan Bailey

SPIKE JONZE

Aziz Ansari: Right Now (Netflix)

Mr. Jonze’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Chad Richard Nicholson

Stage Manager: Tate Nova

STAN LATHAN

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Mr. Lathan’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Myriam Leger

Stage Manager: Valdez Flagg

LINDA MENDOZA

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Ms. Mendoza’s Directorial Team:

Stage Manager: Arthur Lewis

GLENN WEISS

The 91st Annual Academy Awards (ABC)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Eve Adair, Susan Kopensky, Lori Margules, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Sara Niimi, Michael Polito

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Rita Cossette, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Doug Fogel, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Ron Paul, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl Teetzel‑Moore, Debbie Williams, Ari Woog

You can find additional nominees at the DGA site here and here.