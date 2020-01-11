Parasite prevails as the film that earned far and away the most votes on our nominations ballot. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman also became nominees in the first round of counting. No Best Picture nominees were added in the second round, which in fact may have contributed to a more even spread among the next 7 films which all gathered enough redistributed ballots in the third round to be nominated.

This provides us with the rare mathematical example to show it is indeed possible for the process to yield a total of 10 Best Picture nominees. Although that has never happened at the actual Oscars, at least now we see how it can happen — especially in a year with so many excellent films, each with its own group of avid supporters.

For Director, Actor, and Actress, your ballots lined up so strongly for your five consensus favorites that there was no threat that any of them would be knocked out of the top 5. It was only a matter of going through the mathematical motions and watch their stacks of ballots reach the magic number.

In both Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress there was a 6th challenger that rose to come close to flipping the number 5 and 6 positions, but alas Dafoe and Johansson fell a few votes shy, allowing Song Kang-ho and Margot Robbie to hold onto the fifth slots in those categories.

I could list the nominees, but that would deflate the fun of letting you click the links to see Dr. Rob’s detailed PDFs:

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress