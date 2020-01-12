Best Foreign Language Film: Parasite
Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Actress, TV Drama: Regina King, Watchmen
Best Actor, TV Drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress, TV Comedy:
Best Actor, TV Comedy:
Best Supporting Actress, TV Comedy: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Supporting Actor, TV Comedy: Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Best Supporting Actress, TV Drama: Jean Smart, Watchmen
Best Supporting Actor, TV Drama: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Best Action Movie: Avengers: Endgame