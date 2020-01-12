“My candle burns at both ends;

It will not last the night;

But ah, my foes, and oh, my friends—

It gives a lovely light!” E. St. V. Millet

Okay my friends – as Iggy Pop would say, it’ll all be over soon. So SOON. TOO SOON. Tomorrow morning at the crack of dawn the Oscar nominations will announce. 19 hours from now, according to my very handy YouTube reminder.

We’ve put in our predictions and now it’s time to show off with our No Guts, No Glory. You get three. And they have to be actual upsets. Pedro Almodovar in director is probably an upset, though some are actually predicting it. I would be very happy if this happened. But predicting Greta Gerwig isn’t an upset, as may are predicting she will get in. So — here are mine.

1. Uncut Gems for Best Picture

2. George MacKay for Best Actor for 1917

3. Rocketman in for Best Picture

That’s about all I got, folks. Your turn.