“Trusting someone to tell your story is no small thing. We were trusted by great people who work at a factory in our strong and scrappy hometown, Dayton, Ohio, and by Fuyao’s maverick Chairman, Cao DeWang, to tell the story of AMERICAN FACTORY 美国工厂. We are profoundly grateful that this movie has resonated with the Academy. We, and our small but mighty team, are over the moon at today’s news. We’re deeply grateful to the amazing people at Participant Media, Higher Ground Productions and Netflix for elevating the stories of working class people. The fate of working people around the globe is under great pressure and duress, and we hope AMERICAN FACTORY can give voice to their journey.”

–Steven Bognar and Julie Reichert, Best Documentary Feature nominees for American Factory

“After 15 years of filming in Afghanistan I am humbled by the indelible spirit of the young women at the heart of this film. Their determination in the face of great odds to get an education gives hope for a better future. They are truly inspiring and I’m grateful that this recognition may in some way shine light on their story. My thanks to the Academy.”

–Carol Dysinger, Best Documentary Short nominee for Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

“I would like to say MERCI to the Academy. I always dreamt to say this sentence one day! Thank you to all of you who voted for international movies and for France and for us. We are all MISERABLES in the sense that we are all immigrants. But we can all do the revolution, me I am doing it with my camera. I believe in the power of cinema as a tool to challenge the politics and even sometimes to inspire revolution and above all bring real lasting changes. Walt Disney had a saying: ‘All our dreams can come true . . . if we have the courage to pursue them.’ We had a dream and now it’s time to make it true. THE MISERABLES need you, the world needs you to continue to have dreams … that’s also what we call the magic of cinema! Be ready THE MISERABLES are coming to Hollywood.”

–Ladj Ly, Director and co-writer of Best International Feature Film nominee, Les Miserables



–Barack Obama, co-founder of Higher Ground Productions, on American Factory‘s Best Documentary Feature nomination

“I’m truly honored and proud to be recognized with an Academy Award nomination for my work on JOKER. Being invited into this illustrious group of talent and getting to take part in telling this story means the world to me. Todd Phillips is a master of his craft and it was wonderful to experience how he trusts and empowers his collaborators so they can deliver their best work possible. We see that in the way every element of the film has its space to shine, because he gives each element real weight. The brightest shining of those of course being Joaquin Phoenix´s performance, which was simply otherworldly. I’m grateful for having been invited on this journey of a lifetime with them and I congratulate all of my fellow nominees on their nominations.”

–Hildur Guðnadótti, Best Original Score nominee for Joker

“Thank you very much to the Academy for this incredible honor. This Rocketman journey has been one of the highlights of my life and I’m grateful to be sharing this honor with my longtime friend and collaborator, Elton. We have personally and professionally supported each other for decades, and my goal in writing these lyrics was to honor his legacy, strength, and perseverance as both an icon and compassionate friend. To think that what started as a chance encounter over 5 decades ago in a London diner would take us both on the journey of a lifetime is beyond even my imagination. I’m humbled and deeply grateful for this prestigious recognition of our work together.”

–Bernie Taupin, Best Original Song nominee for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman