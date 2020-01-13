Check back throughout the day for more reactions from this year’s nominees!
“I’m honored that our work on The Irishman has been honored by the Academy with these nominations. We put all of ourselves into this picture, a true labor of love, and to be recognized in this way means a great deal to all of us.”
–Martin Scorsese, Best Director nominee for The Irishman
“What a joy it was to work on this movie – with such brilliant direction by Scorsese and the extraordinary acting by De Niro, Pacino and Pesci and all the cast – and then an Oscar nomination? What a thrill!”
–Thelma Schoonmaker, Best Film Editing nominee for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman
“Trusting someone to tell your story is no small thing. We were trusted by great people who work at a factory in our strong and scrappy hometown, Dayton, Ohio, and by Fuyao’s maverick Chairman, Cao DeWang, to tell the story of AMERICAN FACTORY 美国工厂. We are profoundly grateful that this movie has resonated with the Academy. We, and our small but mighty team, are over the moon at today’s news. We’re deeply grateful to the amazing people at Participant Media, Higher Ground Productions and Netflix for elevating the stories of working class people. The fate of working people around the globe is under great pressure and duress, and we hope AMERICAN FACTORY can give voice to their journey.”
–Steven Bognar and Julie Reichert, Best Documentary Feature nominees for American Factory
“After 15 years of filming in Afghanistan I am humbled by the indelible spirit of the young women at the heart of this film. Their determination in the face of great odds to get an education gives hope for a better future. They are truly inspiring and I’m grateful that this recognition may in some way shine light on their story. My thanks to the Academy.”
–Carol Dysinger, Best Documentary Short nominee for Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
“I would like to say MERCI to the Academy. I always dreamt to say this sentence one day! Thank you to all of you who voted for international movies and for France and for us. We are all MISERABLES in the sense that we are all immigrants. But we can all do the revolution, me I am doing it with my camera. I believe in the power of cinema as a tool to challenge the politics and even sometimes to inspire revolution and above all bring real lasting changes. Walt Disney had a saying: ‘All our dreams can come true . . . if we have the courage to pursue them.’ We had a dream and now it’s time to make it true. THE MISERABLES need you, the world needs you to continue to have dreams … that’s also what we call the magic of cinema! Be ready THE MISERABLES are coming to Hollywood.”
–Ladj Ly, Director and co-writer of Best International Feature Film nominee, Les Miserables
Oscar nominations came out today and I’m glad to see American Factory’s nod for Best Documentary. I like this film for its nuanced, honest portrayal of the way a changing global economy plays out in real lives. It offers a window into people as they actually are and it’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough. This is exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve through Higher Ground. Congratulations to the incredible filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, and the entire team!
–Barack Obama, co-founder of Higher Ground Productions, on American Factory‘s Best Documentary Feature nomination
“I’m truly honored and proud to be recognized with an Academy Award nomination for my work on JOKER. Being invited into this illustrious group of talent and getting to take part in telling this story means the world to me. Todd Phillips is a master of his craft and it was wonderful to experience how he trusts and empowers his collaborators so they can deliver their best work possible. We see that in the way every element of the film has its space to shine, because he gives each element real weight. The brightest shining of those of course being Joaquin Phoenix´s performance, which was simply otherworldly. I’m grateful for having been invited on this journey of a lifetime with them and I congratulate all of my fellow nominees on their nominations.”
–Hildur Guðnadótti, Best Original Score nominee for Joker
“Thank you very much to the Academy for this incredible honor. This Rocketman journey has been one of the highlights of my life and I’m grateful to be sharing this honor with my longtime friend and collaborator, Elton. We have personally and professionally supported each other for decades, and my goal in writing these lyrics was to honor his legacy, strength, and perseverance as both an icon and compassionate friend. To think that what started as a chance encounter over 5 decades ago in a London diner would take us both on the journey of a lifetime is beyond even my imagination. I’m humbled and deeply grateful for this prestigious recognition of our work together.”
–Bernie Taupin, Best Original Song nominee for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted that our colleagues have recognized the urgency of this film, and are humbled to be in the company of such important storytelling. In a time where fascism is spreading like an epidemic, we hope this film can help us all understand how crucial it is to protect our democracies. We are at a time where the personal has become utterly political for so many around the world and I believe it is through stories, language and documentaries that civilizations begin to heal.”
–Director Petra Costa and Producer Joanna Natasegara, Best Documentary Feature nominees for The Edge of Democracy