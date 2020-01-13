The nominations were announced today in a wonderfully efficient way by the always awesome Academy and its two hosts, John Cho and Issa Rae. Many were disappointed that Jennifer Lopez did not make it in for Hustlers, or that Lupita Nyong’o for Us – both actresses were nominated for both a a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award but were left off the Academy’s list.

A lot of outrage for Greta Gerwig being left off Best Director, despite her not have a Globe, a BAFTA, a DGA or any SAG nominations for the film. The critics put all of their chips behind Gerwig, with the National Society of Film Critics giving their 11th prize to her over Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, etc. They pushed as hard as they could but in the end, the directing branch picked their five most admired directors for the films that got the most nominations.

The clickbait headline is that women were shut out again and how unfair that was. This what people believe because this is what the headlines tell them and in fact what critics have told them. You would need a much more nuanced conversation to understand why this happened the way it did and the number one reason is that there were a lot of really great films this year.

I don’t see it as a snub, even though that’s the clickbait for the day. The bigger news, I think, is that Gerwig becomes only the second female director to have more than one film nominated for Best Picture. That is kind of amazing. But to me, a snub is like Steven Spielberg not getting for A Color Purple. Or Ron Howard not getting in for Apollo 13. Or Ben Affleck not getting for Argo. It is not Greta Gerwig, who had not placed anywhere except on the lists of film critics, for Little Women. Heck, Noah Baumbach had a better shot at it, considering Marriage Story did have a Best Picture nod at the Globes. Not to mention Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabbit, which has a DGA nomination.

Greta Gerwig enjoys attention other female directors don’t because she’s already famous. She’s on the cover of magazines, featured on talk shows, beloved on Twitter. Most female directors don’t get anywhere near that kind of attention so to complain about this so-called snub is, well, unseemly considering.

There is no need to go on and on about it, I would say that it’s great she got a writing nomination and it’s for Best Picture, among other nominations. I would focus on celebrating that rather than ripping into a tirade against the Academy, especially since so many other women who made movies this year – some of them made a lot of money – were shut out, like Queen & Slim, Hustlers and Honey Boy.

Onward:

I think the acting frontrunners remain solid:

Joaquin Phoenix for Joker – he can’t lose

Renee Zellweger for Judy — seems solid

Laura Dern for Marriage Story — seems to be on the way towards a clean sweep

Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – seems to be also headed for a clean sweep.

All three of these winners are in Best Picture nominees. That might lead some to question Zellweger’s spot. How many other Best Actress contenders are in Best Picture nominees?

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

That’s it. Two. The other three are in non-Best Picture nominees. Last year, Olivia Colman won The Favourite its only Oscar when up against Glenn Close for The Wife. This could lead some to speculate as to whether Zellweger could be upset by one of the two above. But these two films are likely to be winning other Oscars, unlike The Favourite.

Best Picture – Best Director are still wide open.

But it should be noted that the stats champ right now is The Irishman. It’s the only one so far that has every requisite nomination we usually look for in a Best Picture winner:

–Came out early

–Globes Director, Picture, Screenplay

–SAG ensemble

–DGA

–Eddie / Oscar nom for editing

Acting, Directing, Writing nominations

The others put us into a stat busting zone, which can happen in a given year:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — has everything except the Oscar nod for editing

Parasite — has everything except acting nominations

Jojo Rabbit — has everything except Oscar nom for Directing

1917 – has everything except SAG ensemble, Oscar editing nom (but might not matter) plus Oscar noms for acting

Joker–has everything except DGA/SAG ensemble nomination

These are the factors still in play:

The shortened season. As you can see, things are moving really really fast. With not a lot of time to contemplate or for voters to even watch movies, it’s just boom boom boom. We don’t know if this will translate into one movie just winning everything or if it will be split up. The Netflix factor. Is it even a factor? Two Best Picture nominations, two Best Actor nominations? We don’t know yet. The election is bearing down. Next month is the first primary vote, along with the Oscars. How does this play into what is winning? It’s hard to say but it’s something to consider.

The six films that dominate the race all speak to the moment. When the Producers Guild votes they will either turn in one winner at the top and that winner will continue to have the requisite stats necessary to keep the train rolling (as in, not The Big Short) — that same weekend SAG will announce its ensemble prize. Will these be the same movies? Different movies?

The DGA is the following weekend, then the BAFTAs, then the Oscars. It is happening THAT FAST. The Oscar ballot deadline is two days after the BAFTA awards. By then, Oscar voters will have a very good idea of whether this race has a frontrunner or whether it’s wide open.

Here are a couple of ways things could be screwy – just for kicks:

PGA–1917 but it can’t win SAG so Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wins SAG. Then it’s a stalemate again, as with the Globes. However, something to note. In the era of the expanded ballot, the only movie to win both the Globe and the PGA that did not go on to win Best Picture was — La La Land. And what La La Land has in common with 1917 is that neither had a SAG ensemble nomination. Still, to win both the Globe and the PGA could set 1917 up to be an unstoppable force. Green Book also won Best Picture when it won the Globe and the PGA but didn’t have an ensemble nod. Parasite takes PGA and SAG – it’s all over but the shouting. Once Upon a Time takes PGA and SAG – it’s all over but the shouting and follows the rule from above. Jojo Rabbit takes PGA and SAG – it’s all over but the shouting.

The lesson here is that PGA almost always means more when paired with something else, like DGA or Globe or SAG. To win both PGA and SAG in era of preferable ballot, that puts you in non-competitive category:

The King’s Speech

Argo

Birdman

No SAG ensemble nomination but if you win the PGA and DGA — that’s either The Shape of Water or La La Land

No SAG ensemble nomination but you win the PGA only — that puts you in Green Book territory.

So you can see how important next week’s award win will be.

That’s all I got for now, folks. what a day.