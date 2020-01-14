The Screen Actors Guild will also announce their top prize this weekend. Since the Screen Actors Guild is now SAG/AFTRA and not just SAG, they don’t always align 100% with the Academy. Last year, for instance, Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk was not nominated for a SAG but won the Oscar. Emily Blunt for A Quiet Place was not nominated for an Oscar but won the SAG. Idris Elba was not nominated for the Oscar for Beasts of No Nation but won the SAG in a year of protesting the mostly white nominees at the Oscars.

The big question heading into this weekend won’t just be what is going to win the Best Cast ensemble prize, and whether or not that matches the Producers Guild prize (if it does, the Best Picture race is likely decided). But also the focus could be on those nominees not nominated for the Oscar, famously. That’s Lupita Nyong’o for Us and especially Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers. Can the frontrunners in these categories prevail? Renee Zellweger and Laura Dern, respectively.

I don’t know the answer to that. We’re talking about 120,000 voters here. Are they going to be caught up in the loop of outrage about these omissions? Jennifer Lopez got a big one over at the New York Times. Lopez got yet a second op-ed by Kyle Buchanan who says that films fronted by women were ‘underseen’ even though Hustlers made over $100 million and Little Women is on its way towards that. Not getting the ‘underseen’ part, especially considering what a big star Lopez is.

But neither of these pieces acknowledge the obvious: Little Women was pushed through by critics and by The NY Times and by hype — to bump that nomination, along with Lupita Nyong’o’s. The Academy appears to have liked Little Women overall better than both Hustlers or Us, as the nominations prove.

Florence Pugh did not have a Globe nor a SAG nom, where Bates had a SAG, as did Johansson. Lopez had both. But to make way for Pugh someone had to go. Probably the votes were close. Then again, Buchanan could be onto something – with the rushed season did voters even have time to see everything? The nominations would indicate that the same movies were cited in the majority of the categories, which could mean that only a handful were even watched. Either way, what matters more is what message got out. And how that will play into voting in the final stretch.

Here are the actresses that have Globe/SAG/Oscar

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Here are those that have SAG + Oscar

Scarlett Johnasson, Jojo Rabbit

And with Globe + Oscar

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Globe and SAG but no Oscar:

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

SAG only:

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Globe only:

Annette Bening, The Report

Oscar only:

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Laura Dern is on a roll and Marriage Story is beloved. But Jennifer Lopez is an incredibly big star. So, my friends, it’s a toss up. But I would expect Dern would get a bit of a boost from Big Little Lies, which is very popular among these particular voters since they also do TV. So in a sense she’s winning for both.

Either way, we'll be posting our predictions later in the week. Here is your chance to predict.






