Tonight the American Cinema Editors (ACE) will announce their Eddie winners. When it was announced that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood missed out on an Oscar nomination for editing, that was the film’s first and only miss of the Best Picture stats. The question is, can it prevail tonight at the Eddies It is nominated tonight for editing for a comedy, but it is up against Jojo Rabbit, which does have an editing nomination.
Here are the films that have both Eddie and Oscar nominations for Best Editing:
The Irishman
Parasite
Joker
Jojo Rabbit
Ford v Ferrari
The Eddie nominees that don’t have an Oscar nomination are:
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Knives Out
The Farewell
Dolemite Is My Name
The other nominations are:
Documentary Feature:
Apollo 11
American Factory
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Making the Waves
Animated:
Toy Story 4
Frozen 2
I Lost My Body
History tells us that the winner in musical/comedy will have to be Jojo Rabbit and not Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, unless we’re in a stat-busting kind of year due to the unprecedented rush in voting. The last live action film without an Oscar editing nomination that won the Eddie over an Oscar nominee(s) was WarGames.
Here are our predictions for tonight:
Drama:
The Irishman — Clarence Moye
Ford v Ferrari — Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams, Marshall Flores
Comedy:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Moye, Adams
Jojo Rabbit — Stone, Flores
Documentary:
Apollo 11 — Adams, Stone, Flores
Animated:
I Lost My Body — Adams
Toy Story 4 — Stone, Flores