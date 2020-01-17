Tonight the American Cinema Editors (ACE) will announce their Eddie winners. When it was announced that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood missed out on an Oscar nomination for editing, that was the film’s first and only miss of the Best Picture stats. The question is, can it prevail tonight at the Eddies It is nominated tonight for editing for a comedy, but it is up against Jojo Rabbit, which does have an editing nomination.

Here are the films that have both Eddie and Oscar nominations for Best Editing:

The Irishman

Parasite

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Ford v Ferrari

The Eddie nominees that don’t have an Oscar nomination are:

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Knives Out

The Farewell

Dolemite Is My Name

The other nominations are:

Documentary Feature:

Apollo 11

American Factory

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Making the Waves

Animated:

Toy Story 4

Frozen 2

I Lost My Body

History tells us that the winner in musical/comedy will have to be Jojo Rabbit and not Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, unless we’re in a stat-busting kind of year due to the unprecedented rush in voting. The last live action film without an Oscar editing nomination that won the Eddie over an Oscar nominee(s) was WarGames.

Here are our predictions for tonight:

Drama:

The Irishman — Clarence Moye

Ford v Ferrari — Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams, Marshall Flores

Comedy:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Moye, Adams

Jojo Rabbit — Stone, Flores

Documentary:

Apollo 11 — Adams, Stone, Flores

Animated:

I Lost My Body — Adams

Toy Story 4 — Stone, Flores