Disney has now removed the name “Fox” from Fox Studios and Fox Searchlight and will now be known as 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures.

As The NY Times’ Brooks Barnes writes:

The Walt Disney Company bought most of Mr. Murdoch’s entertainment assets last year in a $71.3 billion deal. That included the 20th Century Fox studio and its art-house sibling, Fox Searchlight. On Friday, employees at the main movie studio arrived to a new email format (@20thcenturystudios) without the Fox. A Disney spokesman confirmed that both labels, now officially known as 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures, would drop Fox from their logos. Disney had no further comment.