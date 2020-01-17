Tonight the Editors Guild announces this year’s winners. Saturday, the Producers Guild announce theirs and Sunday, the SAG awards are held. These are going to be three crucial days in the lead up to the Oscars. We don’t know anything yet, really, about how this race is going to go. Why, because we don’t have any one film proving its widespread strength among thousands of voters – except Jojo Rabbit, which won the audience award in Toronto, where it didn’t have to compete with 1917 or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Joker. But that’s been the largest consensus seal of approval so far.

The Golden Globe voters are around 90-100 people. But the Producers Guild membership is around 8,000 and SAG/AFTRA is around 120,000. The way these guild awards turn will be indicative of whether we have a year that is going to split or a year that won’t.

Keep in mind that La La Land won both the PGA and the DGA but wasn’t up for a SAG, so we don’t know what would have happened there. All we know is that some time between mid-January and the Oscars, La La Land became divisive.

And that’s the key to figuring out how the Producers Guild is going to vote. Divisive means polarizing. That means if a film is a case of “love it/hate it” then it will have a hard time winning — unless enough people love it that it wins on the first round. Otherwise, the redistribution recount rounds kick in and films that are 2 and 3 on the ballot can be pushed to the top.

How do we know what films will be pushed to the top? It isn’t an exact science. We’ve all been caught off guard by a guild winner, as we were with The King’s Speech and with Birdman. These movies weren’t really expected to be so dominant but they came in and they won everything all at once. PGA, DGA, SAG.

A movie like that inspires TRUE LOVE. Or you’re voting for something in addition to face value. With Birdman, the vote was very much an anti-superhero movie vote. Many voters apparently felt COMPELLED to choose it over Boyhood even though even BAFTA went for Boyhood. The King’s Speech was a film people simply LOVED over The Social Network. Oddly enough, it seems to be harder to vote for a movie that is just kick-ass great. Just ask Mad Max: Fury Road. People won’t push for that kind of movie to win. There has to be a deeper emotional connection involved in some respect.

Some of the things I could see pushing voters this year would be an anti-Trump thing (benefits Joker, I would imagine). I can see love for nostalgia being a factor with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, more or less because Tarantino represents the old-school way of making movies – real film, real theaters. He is also way way overdue. So if voters feel this is his year they might push the film to the top. Add to that, the incredibly charming — like so charming you could die — two stars of the film, Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth. The charisma of those two guys alone could push this thing over the top.

But then there is 1917 – a masterpiece, emotionally stirring, and a major technological feat. Moreover, it modernizes its storytelling to morph into a bit like how millennials understand story from playing video games for so many years. While films and filmmakers are mostly devoted to traditional storytelling, for the most part. Mendes has made something that might translate a bit more to younger audiences, weirdly enough, to compete with superhero movies that also employ this type of storytelling but with a lot more visual effects.

Will 1917 be number one on ballots? Is it a number 2 or 3? Hard to say. Is it a first round winner? We just don’t know.

PGA Winners that have won Best Picture since expanded ballot:

2009 – The Hurt Locker

2010 – The King’s Speech

2011 – The Artist

2012 – Argo

2013 – 12 Years a Slave

2014 – Birdman

2015 – The Big Short

2016 – La La Land

2017 – The Shape of Water

2018 – Green Book

SAG ensemble winners that have won the Oscar for Best Picture in same era:

2009 – The Hurt Locker

2010 – The King’s Speech

2011 – The Artist

2012 – Argo

2013 -1 2 Years a Slave

2014 – Birdman

2015 – Spotlight

2016 – Hidden Figures

2017 – Three Billboards

2018 – Black Panther

Either way, this is going to be two weeks of white-knuckle tension as we barrel towards the Oscars. Hold onto your butts.

The thing about the PGA is that weird stuff can happen because it’s ten movies. And this year every director is also a producer except for Greta Gerwig. That’s 9 out of 10 directors listed as producers.

Some of them are triple-hyphenate writer/director/producers:

Quentin Tarantino

Bong Joon-ho

Sam Mendes

Taika Waititi

Noah Baumbach

Todd Phillips

Rian Johnson

I would say that the top films most likely to prevail are still your DGA 5, as no film has ever won the PGA without a DGA nomination. Sure, stats were made to be busted but that is still a good place to start. That means your winner will be one of these:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

1917

The Irishman

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

I have a feeling it will be a huge surprise, whatever it is.

Our predictions:

Producers Guild

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Marshall Flores, Clarence Moye, Sasha Stone

Parasite – Ryan Adams

SAG

Best Ensemble

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Sasha Stone (Alt: Irishman)

Jojo Rabbit – Clarence Moye (Alt: OUATIH)

Parasite – Ryan Adams (Alt: OUATIH)

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – Ryan Adams, Marshall Flores, Clarence Moye, Sasha Stone

Best Actress

Renee Zellweger, Judy – Ryan Adams, Marshall Flores, Clarence Moye, Sasha Stone

Supporting Actor

Bradley Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Ryan Adams, Marshall Flores, Clarence Moye, Sasha Stone

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story – Marshall Flores,Clarence Moye, Sasha Stone

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers – Ryan Adams

