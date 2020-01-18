It has been a difficult year in terms of certainty. People want to know what movie you think is going to win and for me it’s been an “I don’t know” for quite some time now — and the Editors Guild did not clarify anything last night, despite what you may be reading on Twitter.

That Jojo Rabbit beat Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is in keeping with the stat that says the only pic to win in those two Best Picture editing categories have an Oscar nomination. Jojo did, Once didn’t. I suppose if they REALLY loved Once, to the exclusion of all others, it might have defied that stat. But it would be wrong to draw any sort of conclusion.

The last Best Picture winner to win the ACE was Argo, which won Globe, PGA, DGA and SAG. The reason being, all ballots except for PGA and Oscar are not preferential. They are simply five movies, majority rules. If a movie can win on both a preferential ballot and non-preferential that shows strength. BUT remember, LA LA Land also won PGA and Ace, but could not win SAG because it wasn’t nominated and it lost Best Picture.

Films that have also won ACE and Best Picture in the era of the preferential ballot were The Artist and The Hurt Locker.

But here’s a thing to know about last night – it COULD signal one of the two films that won, Parasite or Jojo Rabbit, is about to sweep the guilds. Both films have:

PGA

DGA

SAG ensemble

WGA

Only Parasite has a Best Directing nominations, but Jojo has acting nominations and Parasite doesn’t.

That means we’re still in a cliffhanger of a race since there has been four different winners across the board:

Globe – 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Ace – Parasite, Jojo Rabbit

Jojo has: audience award in Toronto. Parasite has HFPA Foreign Language win.

This weekend we will see what happens in this wacky year on a preferential ballot with PGA, and with a non-preferential ballot and 120,000 SAG AFTRA voters.

Last year it went like this:

Globe – Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody

ACE – Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite

PGA – Green Book

SAG – Black Panther

DGA – Roma

Oscar – Green Book

2017:

Globe – Three Billboards, Lady Bird

Ace – Dunkirk, I Tonya

PGA – The Shape of Water

SAG – Three Billboards

DGA – The Shape of Water

Oscar – The Shape of Water

Has four different titles for Globe and Ace.

2016

Globe – La La Land, Moonlight

Ace – Arrival, La La Land

PGA – La La Land

SAG – Hidden Figures

DGA – La La Land

Oscar – Moonlight

2015

Globe – The Revenant, The Martian

Ace – Mad Max, The Big Short

PGA – The Big Short

SAG – Spotlight

DGA – The Revenant

Oscar – Spotlight

Has four different titles for Globe and Ace.

2014

Globe – Boyhood, Grand Budapest Hotel

Ace – Boyhood, Grand Budapest Hotel

PGA – Birdman

SAG – Birdman

DGA – Birdman

Oscar – Birdman

2013

Globe – 12 Years a Slave, American Hustle

Ace – Captain Phillips, American Hustle

PGA – 12 Years a Slave/Gravity

SAG – American Hustle

DGA – Gravity

Oscar – 12 Years a Slave

2012

Globe – Argo, Les Miserables

Ace – Argo, Silver Linings Playbook

PGA – Argo

SAG – Argo

DGA – Argo

Oscar – Argo

2011

Globe – Hugo, The Artist

Ace – The Descendants, The Artist

PGA – The Artist

SAG – The Help

DGA – The Artist

Oscar – The Artist

2010

Globe – The Social Network, The Kids are All Right

Ace – The Social Network, Alice in Wonderland

PGA – The King’s Speech

SAG – The King’s Speech

DGA – The King’s Speech

Oscar – The King’s Speech

So you can see that Ace has minimal predicting factor even in years that turn out to be big sweepers, like 2010.

Looking over this list I am now fairly convinced that we are indeed about to go through a SPLIT year. But I guess we’ll see tonight how that’s going to go. Maybe one movie takes the lead (Shape of Water) or maybe not movie does (Spotlight).

Hold onto your butts.