It has been a difficult year in terms of certainty. People want to know what movie you think is going to win and for me it’s been an “I don’t know” for quite some time now — and the Editors Guild did not clarify anything last night, despite what you may be reading on Twitter.
That Jojo Rabbit beat Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is in keeping with the stat that says the only pic to win in those two Best Picture editing categories have an Oscar nomination. Jojo did, Once didn’t. I suppose if they REALLY loved Once, to the exclusion of all others, it might have defied that stat. But it would be wrong to draw any sort of conclusion.
The last Best Picture winner to win the ACE was Argo, which won Globe, PGA, DGA and SAG. The reason being, all ballots except for PGA and Oscar are not preferential. They are simply five movies, majority rules. If a movie can win on both a preferential ballot and non-preferential that shows strength. BUT remember, LA LA Land also won PGA and Ace, but could not win SAG because it wasn’t nominated and it lost Best Picture.
Films that have also won ACE and Best Picture in the era of the preferential ballot were The Artist and The Hurt Locker.
But here’s a thing to know about last night – it COULD signal one of the two films that won, Parasite or Jojo Rabbit, is about to sweep the guilds. Both films have:
PGA
DGA
SAG ensemble
WGA
Only Parasite has a Best Directing nominations, but Jojo has acting nominations and Parasite doesn’t.
That means we’re still in a cliffhanger of a race since there has been four different winners across the board:
Globe – 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Ace – Parasite, Jojo Rabbit
Jojo has: audience award in Toronto. Parasite has HFPA Foreign Language win.
This weekend we will see what happens in this wacky year on a preferential ballot with PGA, and with a non-preferential ballot and 120,000 SAG AFTRA voters.
Last year it went like this:
Globe – Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody
ACE – Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite
PGA – Green Book
SAG – Black Panther
DGA – Roma
Oscar – Green Book
2017:
Globe – Three Billboards, Lady Bird
Ace – Dunkirk, I Tonya
PGA – The Shape of Water
SAG – Three Billboards
DGA – The Shape of Water
Oscar – The Shape of Water
Has four different titles for Globe and Ace.
2016
Globe – La La Land, Moonlight
Ace – Arrival, La La Land
PGA – La La Land
SAG – Hidden Figures
DGA – La La Land
Oscar – Moonlight
2015
Globe – The Revenant, The Martian
Ace – Mad Max, The Big Short
PGA – The Big Short
SAG – Spotlight
DGA – The Revenant
Oscar – Spotlight
Has four different titles for Globe and Ace.
2014
Globe – Boyhood, Grand Budapest Hotel
Ace – Boyhood, Grand Budapest Hotel
PGA – Birdman
SAG – Birdman
DGA – Birdman
Oscar – Birdman
2013
Globe – 12 Years a Slave, American Hustle
Ace – Captain Phillips, American Hustle
PGA – 12 Years a Slave/Gravity
SAG – American Hustle
DGA – Gravity
Oscar – 12 Years a Slave
2012
Globe – Argo, Les Miserables
Ace – Argo, Silver Linings Playbook
PGA – Argo
SAG – Argo
DGA – Argo
Oscar – Argo
2011
Globe – Hugo, The Artist
Ace – The Descendants, The Artist
PGA – The Artist
SAG – The Help
DGA – The Artist
Oscar – The Artist
2010
Globe – The Social Network, The Kids are All Right
Ace – The Social Network, Alice in Wonderland
PGA – The King’s Speech
SAG – The King’s Speech
DGA – The King’s Speech
Oscar – The King’s Speech
So you can see that Ace has minimal predicting factor even in years that turn out to be big sweepers, like 2010.
Looking over this list I am now fairly convinced that we are indeed about to go through a SPLIT year. But I guess we’ll see tonight how that’s going to go. Maybe one movie takes the lead (Shape of Water) or maybe not movie does (Spotlight).
Hold onto your butts.