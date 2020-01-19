One of the most frustrating things about Oscar blogging in the era of social media is having to read all of the WRONG “takes” out there. The best thing to do is NOT read them. But if you do happen to go read them, remember this race is still very fluid. It is a fast moving wildfire, without a doubt, rushed through like it never has been before. BUT it’s still very fluid. A lot can happen over the next few weeks.

So first, the stats.

As we head into the SAG Awards tonight, 1917 will not be there to compete at all. Usually a film will have some acting nominations, even without the ensemble. Here, the only actor who could have been nominated is George MacKay for his brilliant performance. But the acting races, especially lead actor, are mainly driven by stars. MacKay is not yet a star. But worse, this was one of the most competitive Best Actor races in years.

BUT we are flying blind here with 1917 in terms of stats. It has a lot going for it in terms of being an old fashioned Oscar sweeper that we used to see back in the old days before everything changed. This is how it would go – a film would come out late (like Shakespeare in Love) and suddenly become the passion choice. But ever since Million Dollar Baby, all of the BP winners have been seen early.

Actors rule the Academy. They dominate every other branch by double. They are roughly 1200 to 1300 compared to, say, 400 in one of the larger branches. They almost always determine Best Picture.

In the era of the preferential ballot, these films have all won the Globe, the PGA and Best Picture:

2011-The Artist (also DGA)

2013-12 Years a Slave

2016-Moonlight

2018-Green Book

All of these films won an Oscar and a SAG for acting. And none won ensemble.

Given that pattern, you might think that 1917 would become a film like Gravity or La La Land or The Revenant to win Best Director and a bunch of techs, while Best Picture goes to something else. But which something?

To figure that out we have to figure which Best Picture contender is winning an Oscar for sure:

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Now, that’s a key stat right there – and stats say that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood COULD THEORETICALLY pull out a Best Picture upset based on the strength of Brad Pitt, as Mahershala Ali did for Moonlight and Green Book, as Lupita Nyong’o did for 12 Years a Slave and as Jean Dujardin did for the Artist. Worth noting, only one of these (The Artist) won Best Director.

This prediction will hold, btw, even if Once doesn’t win Ensemble. None of these above films did.

Which film won the Globe, the PGA and an acting award at SAG and Oscar but didn’t win Best Picture? La La Land. It’s the only one in the era of 2009 to present.

Why did La La Land lose? Whatever it was that “sparked joy” in voters hearts was not there enough to support it in a preferential ballot recount. This will not hurt 1917 as it’s not a divisive or polarizing film. It is a film people either LOVE or appreciated enough to push it to the top of their ballots.

Okay but now listen to this:

Will the stats even matter this year? With the shortened time frame there is simply no time for a film to sit around and gather moss. The whole thing is flying by like a brushfire during the Santa Ana winds. Somehow through this 1917 had prevailed.

It has already blown through two major stats – the first, that it has to be seen before October to win PGA (or Oscar). Every PGA winner since the preferential ballot, maybe even since the date change (2003/2004) has been seen early. 1917 was seen at the very last minute. The second stat is that it becomes the first film to win the PGA without a SAG nomination.

So, we test the stats once again. If 1917 wins Best Picture, it will become the first film since Grand Hotel to do so without any acting nominations (in eras of preferential ballot only – there have been plenty of times films have won without acting nods when there were only five nominees). It will be the first late breaker since 2004 to win.

If it did split, history tells us Picture would also win Screenplay and an acting prize as all of the above films did. What didn’t win Screenplay? La La Land.

So then 1917 would win Director and a whole shit ton of other Oscars as La La Land and Gravity did.

It’s a stat busting year and anything can happen.

