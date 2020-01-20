The MPSE Golden Reel Awards were held last night. The “big” awards were split between 1917 and Ford v Ferrari:

Feature Motion Picture – Feature Animation: “Toy Story 4”

Feature Motion Picture – Dialogue / ADR: “1917”

Feature Motion Picture – Effects / Foley: “Ford v Ferrari”

Feature Motion Picture – Music Underscore: “Jojo Rabbit”

Feature Documentary: “Echo in the Canyon”

Foreign Language Feature: “Parasite”

Musical: “Rocketman”

Computer Cinematic: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)”

Computer Interactive Game Play: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)”

Live-Action Under 35:00: “Barry”: “ronny/lily”

Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR: “Modern Love”: “Take Me as I Am”

Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley: “The Mandalorian”: “Chapter One”

Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical: “Wu-Tang: An American Saga”: “All In Together Now”

Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR: “Chernobyl”: “Please Remain Calm”

Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley: “Chernobyl”: “1.23.45”

Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical: “Game of Thrones”: “The Long Night”

Animation Short Form: “3 Below”: “Tales of Arcadia”

Special Venue: “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series”: “Episode 1”

Single Presentation: “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

Non-Theatrical Feature: “Togo”

Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form: “Lego DC Batman: Family Matters”

Non-Theatrical Documentary: “Serengeti”

Student Film (Verna Fields Award): “Heatwave”

Filmmaker Award: Victoria Alonso

Career Achievement Award: Cecelia “Cece” Hall