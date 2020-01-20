Water Cooler Podcast Assemble!!! With Clarence back, the team focuses on this past weekend’s significant guild winners. The Screen Actors Guild, the Producers Guild, and the ACE Eddies all announced wins in both television and film categories. So, what do they all mean? Will Parasite use its historic Ensemble Cast win to run for the Oscar? And is the front runner in Emmy’s Drama Series race Succession or The Morning Show or The Crown? Did any comedy series make gains since Fleabag dominated the weekend? We put our heads together to figure all of this out as we also talk about the Screen Actors Guild ceremony itself.

But first, it’s been a full month since we’ve talked about the Fantasy Oscar race. Who leads? How much of a race is it? And what opportunities do the next few weeks hold to shake things up? Plus, we talk about HBO’s The Outsider, directed by Jason Bateman.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)