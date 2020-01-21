Most of the films in the Best Picture race are still playing in theaters and still making money. Several of them are available on streaming, including Parasite most recently, but also Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, obviously Marriage Story and The Irishman but also Joker.

A film that didn’t make the cut is Knives Out, which sits at a whopping $146 million right now.

1917 opened small then exploded when it opened wide on January 10 and has made most of its money in the past few weeks. Likewise, Little Women is still going strong and probably will cross the $100 million mark soon. Can Parasite and Jojo Rabbit make more money with Oscar buzz to take them closer to $100 mil?

But how are the films doing box office wise? Here is the order:

Joker – $334 million Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – $141 million Ford v Ferrari – $113 million and counting Little Women – $86 million and counting 1917 – $81 million and counting Parasite – $28 million Jojo Rabbit – $23 million The Irishman n/a Marriage Story n/a

For what it’s worth. We’ll check back in next week.