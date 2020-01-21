Awards Daily’s Oscar Squad has weighed in following this weekend’s guild trifecta: ACE Eddies, PGA, and SAG. The picture and director races are fairly evenly split between the two widely perceived front runners: Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite and Sam Mendes’ 1917. The Squad (mostly) co-signs the SAG winners and (mostly) across the board predicts Oscar will follow suit.

Here are the current standings. We’ll publish a new run after this weekend’s DGA announcement.

Picture

Director

Actress

Actor

Supporting Actress

Supporting Actor

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Editing

Cinematography